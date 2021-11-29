Actuators & Valves Market Expected to Reach $149.31 Billion by 2027 | Business Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Actuators & Valves Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actuators & valves are crucial components used in any device or machine. It has wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial machinery, from oil & gas refineries to automotive. Some of the prominent factors for selection of any actuators & valves are efficiency, size, speed, accuracy, output torque, and IIoT (industrial internet of things) compatibility. There is huge demand from oil & gas industry owing to upgradation of existing valves to meet the changing environmental regulations.

Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Actuators And Valves Market by Type (Actuators (Electric Actuators, Mechanical Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, and Hydraulic Actuator), and Valves (Multi-turn Valves, and Control Valves)) and Application (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to a report, the global actuators & valves market size was valued at 101.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $149.31 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global actuators & valves market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Also, there is continuous demand for actuators & valves from manufacturing units that strive to replace the manual valves with smart valves. The growth in urbanization creates potential demand for public infrastructure including public transport, power plants, and water treatment plants further drives the demand for actuators & valves market in the upcoming years.

The global Actuators & Valves Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the Actuators & Valves Market takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry.

The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Major players profiled in the report are Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co., Schlumberger Limited, General Electric, IMI plc, Kitz Corporation, Rotork plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Neles.

The global Actuators & Valves Market share is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Actuators & Valves Market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Actuators & Valves Market growth. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the Actuators & Valves Market sales. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

