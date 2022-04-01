Great News for Travel Lovers Looking to do More on Their Travels

Travel lovers that want to do more during their India trip can now join the Srinagar Leh Manali motorcycle travel quest in 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 212Quest announced today that the Srinagar Leh Manali guided motorcycle travel quest in India is open for participation to travel lovers from all over the world.Part of the picturesque Himalayas Valley, the Srinagar Leh Manali road trip is a beauty that runs through the stunning Kashmir valley and radiant towns of Sonamarg and Drass. Here, the brown rolling mountains break into a mesmerizing burst of colors as participants race through the bright green village oasis, incredible frescoes, priceless thangkas, and take in the exquisite views of the century-old monasteries. And with this beauty comes the thrill of the 212quest 10-day Srinagar Leh Manali guided travel quest.“212Quest is happy to announce this year’s Srinagar Leh Manali travel quest that allows participants to engage in highly challenging but engaging treasure hunts throughout the trip,” explains Avi, spokesman of 212Quest.Participants will experience the true pleasure of roaring bikes on rugged landscapes, dangerous routes, snow-clad mountains, and endless highway stretch. They will hunt for clues, complete challenges, explore destinations and enjoy the cultural learning that comes with the travel quest.Apart from the excitement and learning, participants will get a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fee when they come first place, second place, or third place in the quest.Interested travelers can visit https://212quest.com/ for more details about the guided motorcycle tour and participation requirements.About Us212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.