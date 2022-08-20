Time for another adventure: 212Quest returns with the Christopher Columbus Motorcycle Travel Quest

Participants will embark on a travel and treasure hunt journey through Southern Europe's most vibrant and buzzing cities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, August 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanderlusters that want to explore the freedom of riding on an open road can now partake in the 212Quest Christopher Columbus motorcycle travel quest.Visit www.212quest.com for eligibility criteriaParticipants will join other travel lovers on a whirlwind of excitement as they journey through Spain’s sunny historic cities, charming Portuguese villages, lush landscapes, Roman ruins, monuments, historic towns, and looming cathedrals.And to help participants truly enjoy their travel journey, 212Quest will be doing this motorcycle tour the Christopher Columbus way. “So, ready your exploration outfits and bring your wits to play. You will search for clues, find funny answers, solve creative puzzles and drive towards your final location in Málaga with a head full of excitement,” says Avi, spokesman for 212Quest. Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand the chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.Travel lovers that want to explore some of the best South European cities in the Christopher Columbus style can check out https://212quest.com/ for more details and pictures of previous quests.About Us212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.