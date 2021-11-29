Return of the Soul, NEW album of serene music from award-winning author Sonya Haramis
Return of the Soul, Sonya Haramis' album of beautiful New Age music, is on Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Music, Facebook, Deezer!BLUFFTON, SC, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Return of the Soul, Sonya Haramis' debut album of beautiful New Age music, is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Music, Facebook, Deezer, Tidal and others around the world, as well as CDs from retailers such as Amazon and CD Baby.
Every piece of this creation — including the exquisite rose who gifted us with her presence for the album cover, and the love poured into this music — is meant as a source of joy for all of us.
Remember who you are. Remember where you came from. Return of the Soul.
These angelic and harmonic songs may melt away stress, anxiety, fear, and help listeners relax and feel a sense of calm during these uncertain times. Listen, relax, release. This debut album of soothing New Age music is perfect to listen to while meditating; as ambient music while studying, working, creating, writing; or perhaps as a way to help you fall asleep.
With all of the noise "out there," it is vital to create sacred moments of quiet time, stillness, serenity, and peace. Sometimes people need help to do that, or help to quiet the mind chatter that beckons us out of peacefulness. Music can ease us into this calm state of mind and is the perfect companion to walk with on a path of peace.
Visit https://peaceofthedreamer.com/ to listen to free audio clips and order!
Order Return of the Soul debut album today, and melt into a world of bliss.
Sonya Haramis
Peace of the Dreamer
email us here