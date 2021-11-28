Azar Jazestani is Starting Her New Life in Malta

Azar is the founder of the world-renowned event planning company, Principal Planner.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular events planner and interior designer, Azar Jazestani , is pleased to announce she is starting her new life abroad in the beautiful locale of Malta.Azar Jazestani is the founder of one of the most sought-after event planning companies in the industry, Principal Planner . The company offers full turnkey wedding and event services in Dubai, Canada, and other parts of the world with the goal of creating the most memorable events possible. In 2019, Azar even opened her own reception hall in Montreal, called Maison Principal - one of the city’s most luxurious venues offering a seating capacity of over 400 guests. The facility has hosted events for royals, celebrities, and the most prominent families in North America.In her most recent news, Azar is announcing she has made the move to Malta via Malta’s Investment Citizenship Program. Through this program, Azar is officially a citizen of Malta, meaning she can legally continue her extraordinary event planning and interior design work in the area. As her home, Azar has acquired a magnificent 8800 sqft waterfront villa called Valletta, a place in which she is very excited to experience Malta living.“In addition to my move, I’ve also recently joined into a partnership with Iniala Hotel for the opening of Malta’s first luxury event venue,” Azar says. “Our aim is to bring our years of experience to Malta’s hospitality industry, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with this new venture.”For more information about Azar Jazestani and her company, Principal Planner, please visit the website at http://principalplanner.com About Principal PlannerFounded by Azar Jazestani in 2011 and headquartered in Montreal, Principal Planner is a luxury event planning firm that owns and operates Maison Principal, its own luxury wedding and event hall. Particularly renowned for her memorable and elegant wedding creations, Azar has been recently mandated by the government of Dubai to promote Dubai as a global wedding destination, where she offers full turnkey wedding and event services.