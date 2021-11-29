Boxing in the Metaverse - Jake Paul, gives away a piece of his Bloktopian real estate valued at $100k
Price of BLOK crypto soars on back of competition
Bloktopia (other:BLOK)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Boxer and investor, Jake Paul, will be giving away a piece of his home to one lucky winner next month. The first question most people ask is: ‘How is he going to do that?’ And the answer is simple: ‘He’s giving it away in the crypto-oriented metaverse, Bloktopia’.
The piece of his home is part of something called Reblok and exists as a non-fungible token (NFT) inside Bloktopia, making it one of a kind.
Priced at 1.2million BLOK—Bloktopia’s native cryptocurrency—the current value of the real estate portion sits at around $100,000*.
Jake Paul said, ‘When I first found out about Bloktopia, I thought it was such a unique opportunity that I had to get involved in it. The Reblok up for grabs is part of my home and legacy in Bloktopia and whoever wins isn’t just getting a piece of real estate in Bloktopia, they’re getting a piece of my real estate.
He added, ‘At Anti Fund, we are looking to partner with visionaries on projects that can change the world and Reblok fits that mold perfectly. I’m thrilled to team with Paddy and Ross, who have created an insane project and look forward to seeing who snags a piece of my home.’
Alongside Jake Paul’s plush Bloktopian pad sit other buildings with flashing neon signs showcasing the names of illustrious brands in the crypto space including Kucoin, Duckdao, BitBoy, Avalanche, Crypto Wendy-O, Animoca Brands, Polygon and Jake Paul’s own investment company, Anti Fund. Even more recently, the likes of Binance NFT have taken up a virtual store in Bloktopia, highlighting the metaverse’s strong pull within the nascent crypto industry.
Paddy Carroll, co-founder and CMO of Bloktopia, said, ‘With each passing week, Jake finds himself surrounded by an ever-growing number of huge blockchain brands. It shows that he’s not just a great content creator boasting more than seven billion social media views, but that he’s also that he’s a visionary and a trendsetter who fully gets crypto, NFTs and how important they’ll be in the future.
‘Through Anti Fund, along with a host of other investors, Jake helped us raise $4.9million which is being put to good use propelling the Bloktopia project forward. We’re thrilled to have him on board and hope that it won’t be long before we’re hosting one of his boxing fights inside Bloktopia’s mind-blowing sports arena.’
Highlighting the metaverse’s popularity, the price of BLOK saw parabolic growth, rocketing from $0.00025 per token to more than $0.17 in October—an eye-watering 70,000 percent increase.
‘The rapid increase in price in such a short space of time makes Bloktopia the most successful initial dex offering (IDO) of all time,’ said Paddy. ‘It’s been a humbling experience but it highlights just how hot the metaverse space is right now. With Facebook rebranding to Meta, and Microsoft diving in, too, my gut feeling is this really is just the beginning for one of the most exciting spaces in crypto.’
Enter Bloktopia’s Jake Paul’s Reblok competition here.
Competition closes on December 15, 2021.
*Cryptocurrencies are volatile and prices change quickly. Price correct at the time of writing.
-Ends-
Editorial notes
Bloktopia was founded by university friends Ross Tavakoli and Paddy Carroll.
Positioned as the ‘Home of Crypto’, Bloktopia aims to pull everything cryptocurrency-related into one place – solving the fragmented and dispersed nature of cryptocurrency.
Bloktopia is a visually realistic marketplace where big brands can own or rent real estate and advertising space and where visitors can browse, game and interact.
Free competitions to win BLOK, Bloktopia’s native cryptocurrency can be won by anyone who visits the venue.
The Bloktopia experience can be enjoyed on mobile or desktop devices or as a fully immersive experience with VR headgear.
BLOK was launched on Kucoin and Quickswap cryptocurrency exchanges on October 6 at $0.00025. On October 13, the price reached $0.0298, an increase of more than 10,000%
Jake Paul is an investor, entertainer, and professional boxer. He is a top 5 global creator and media mogul with over 7 billion views across his digitally owned and operated channels. Jake is one of the most searched people on Google for the past 3 years and has generated hundreds of millions in revenue through merchandise, branded content, and PPV buys.
