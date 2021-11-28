The Justin Ptak Agency and San Pablo Motion Picture Studios Launch The Motion Picture Screenplay Prize
Writers Guild of America Signatory Agency and Studio-Supported Screenwriting Career Development Contest: TheMotionPictureScreenplayPrize.Com
If you will it, it is no dream.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Justin Ptak Agency (JPA), a signatory agency with the Writers Guild of America and the San Pablo Motion Picture Studios launched the most unique, and rewarding screenplay competition since Steinbeck bet F. Scott he could get his name up in lights on Sunset Blvd. before "Fitz" within a year.
— Theodore Herzl
TheMotionPictureScreenplayPrize.Com is unlike any other script contest as it truly seeks out the best talent and is committed to rewarding and nurturing the prestigious winners with not only trinkets and toys, but a fulfilling career in Hauling Wood aka Hollywood. The development deal with the JPA and the SPMPS at the back-end is a first step to the winners name up in lights on the marquee as they see their story come to life on the Silver Screen.
The Justin Ptak Agency is a boutique agency, among the first to sign the new WGA Code of Conduct, that focuses on not only educating, and entertaining, but also enlightening. The partnership with the San Pablo Motion Picture Studios, located in the Hollywood of the East, Jacksonville, Florida, before there even was a Hauling Wood, makes this prize stand out as a truly exciting and beneficial reward for any writer with a desire to finally see their stories told.
CEO and studio executive, Justin Ptak, discussed the idea behind The Motion Screenplay Prize and its unique value: "The roots of the JPA go back to H.N. Swanson, a great mentor, and one of the greatest agents in all of Tinsel Town. Swanny was truly brilliant, he represented every legendary writer in New York who wanted to try their hand at the script trade from John Steinbeck to F. Scott Fitzgerald. We wan't to continue that tradition of the focus on the writer and nurture their talent to achieve the greatest success with the complete backing of a WGA Agency."
Nick Varga, JPA Agent, and accomplished screenwriter in his own right, summarized The Motion Picture Screenplay Prize thusly: "The greatest thing about the MPSP is that it isn't a cookie cutter script contest like the rest, the rewards are tangible, and instead of just possibly going back to film school, you achieve a career in the film industry."
The early entry deadline is Dec. 6th 2021 with the final late entry on Feb. 6th 2022 with the results to be announced coinciding with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science ceremony on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
For more details on rewards, prizes, entry application, and the special vanguard independent spirit award in Honor of Charlie Kaufman visit
https://TheMotionPictureScreenplayPrize.Com
Justin Ptak
Justin Ptak Agency
+1 904-649-3399
info@themotionpicturescreenplayprize.com
Visit us on social media:
Other