Life In Media: A new magazine-platform for the fields of communications and lifestyle

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, November 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life In Media magazine -platform launched a year ago during the quarantine and it is a new project regarding the fields of communications and lifestyle. It is an innovative platform which includes many features and content. It is based in Athens, Greece. It was nominated in the 13th University Competition of Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Athens University of Economics & Business ELTRUN: The E-Business Research Center.Our goal is to create an online experience, educate for the field of public relations and social media.Life In Media is excited to announce the launch of the platform with premium services and online courses. We are a team of people who are researchers with a deep background in communication and journalism. LiM is an innovative platform that comes in Greece for the first time and by far we have reached our first goal by creating a great community in all our social media and website. All courses are in English, too. We have also a section for the English articles.We believe that magazines need to level up and contain more educational content. We offer packages regarding our services. We offer zoom courses as well as self-paced courses such as social media course, PR plan course, email marketing course, journalism course, influencer marketing course and blogging course.###

