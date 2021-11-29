Central Bank Selects Adenza Calypso Cloud Services to Power Foreign Reserve, Treasury and Collateral Management Systems

Fully Cloud-Based Integration Supports Secure, Agile and Flexible Reserve Management in a Fully Integrated Environment

We know that cloud delivery will play an important role in the future and we look forward to working with one of Europe’s premier central banks to help establish that new standard. ” — Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Customer Officer Adenza

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL , today announced that it is live with its first central bank client hosted in the cloud. This European central bank selected the Adenza Calypso Cloud Services platform to power its reserves, treasury and collateral management systems. The central bank’s adoption of the cloud represents a significant leap forward for cloud-based treasury and risk management systems, which have historically been managed either locally or in private clouds.

The central bank was already using the Adenza Calypso platform deployed on-premise for its reserves and collateral management. The bank had adopted a cloud delivery strategy and chose to execute a “lift and shift” to the Adenza Calypso cloud to increase its flexibility to develop and deploy new custom code and to quickly implement new releases with enhanced functionalities and security features.

Prior to making the shift, the bank engaged in a thorough evaluation of Adenza Calypso Cloud Services. The bank required access to the full power of the Adenza Calypso product line, including access to both market standard and customized ecosystem integration touchpoints. To cope with the bank’s desired level of business agility, an innovative workflow that fully supports customized code development and deployment, all within the Adenza’s cloud, has been created and is now part of Adenza’s standard offering.

Security is a fundamental requirement for any cloud migration. The central bank executed a thorough and demanding information security review and validated that the solution met its rigorous standards.

“The business agility, efficiency and security benefits this central bank gains by moving their reserves and collateral management systems onto our Cloud Services platform are impossible to overstate,” said Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Customer Officer Adenza, “We know that cloud delivery will play an important role in the future of treasury, risk and collateral management solutions and we look forward to working with one of Europe’s premier central banks to help establish that new standard. Adenza has been a trusted cloud provider to major financial institutions worldwide since 2008, and we are excited to add central bank reserve management to our portfolio of cloud solutions.”

