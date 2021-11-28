Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,841 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405815

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Elisabeth Plympton                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/27/21, 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Power House Rd, Groton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed within the Presence of

a Child

ACCUSED: Kevin King                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a

911 hang up from Power House Rd in Groton. Further investigation revealed that

Kevin King assaulted a significant other by strangulation, in front of children,

then fled the residence. King was located and placed under arrest and

transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for fingerprints and

processing. King was lodged at Northeast Corrections in St. Johnsbury, and cited

into Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury    

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.