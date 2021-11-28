St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405815
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/27/21, 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Power House Rd, Groton
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed within the Presence of
a Child
ACCUSED: Kevin King
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a
911 hang up from Power House Rd in Groton. Further investigation revealed that
Kevin King assaulted a significant other by strangulation, in front of children,
then fled the residence. King was located and placed under arrest and
transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for fingerprints and
processing. King was lodged at Northeast Corrections in St. Johnsbury, and cited
into Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111