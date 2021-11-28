FINTECH: THE ELIXER OF THE MODERN BUSINESS THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE PRESENT INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021

The Abrahamic Business Circle Fintech

"How Fintech is driving the modern businesses"

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investment Summit 2021 theme this year, LET MONEY TALK, will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021 at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10am and ends at 6pm and which followed by Post-Networking Cocktail.

One of the focuses in the summit is to answer the frequently asked questions, “How Fintech is driving the modern businesses”. The modern world as we know it, financial technology is used to enhance business operations and the delivery of financial services and provides technologically advanced ways to make financial processes more efficient by disrupting traditional methods.

Notable speakers will talk about how Fintech’s resilient solutions revolutionizing their businesses. The group will be headed by its moderator, Gustavo A. Montero, Principal at GAM Advisory LLC. Its panelists Dr. Tommaso Fabio Conforti, CEO at Your Net Solution (YNS); Stefan Hickmott, CEO at Newfields Group & Realbk Technologies, Ltd.; Marlene Murphy, President at Philippine Partnership Circle; and Omid Honari, Regional Director-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa & Americas) at NAVITAS.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle in support to Dubai Expo 2020 inspire people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge which market to invest in.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

