The 2021 World Conference on Science Literacy is Coming

The 2021 World Conference on Science Literacy (WCSL), an event initiated and sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology, will be held in Beijing from November 29, 2021, to December 3, 2021. The event aims to promote science literacy, drive the building of a community of shared future, and realize the United Nation's sustainable development targets for 2030.
At present, global environmental challenges are becoming increasingly prominent, and jointly building the foundation of ecological civilization and taking the road of green development have become a necessary choice for sustainable development for mankind. Achieving green development cannot do without the support of science and technology, the awakening of the public’s environmental awareness and their increased capability in environmental protection. Therefore, improving public science literacy is of grave importance.
The theme for the 2021 WCSL is "Science Literacy for a Green Future", which is a manifestation of President Xi Jinping’s ideas on building an ecological civilization and China’s commitment to fulfill its carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. The event would invite esteemed decision-makers, top scientists, renowned scholars, as well as leaders and representatives from key scientific and technological organizations.
They will discuss topics on improving public science literacy, promoting low-carbon green transformation, sharing the fruits of green development, and building a green and beautiful home together. Their exchange of ideas, experience, and knowledge will form a holistic synergy in global environmental governance, thus leading to the joint pursue of green development and encouraging mutual learning between civilizations.
The conference is supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), International Science Council (ISC), World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). The core leaders from these four international organizations will deliver virtual remarks at the opening ceremony.
The conference will also invite Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change; Tu Ruihe, UNEP Representative for China, and Dr. Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) and senior adviser to the United States Energy Security Council, to present keynote speeches.
Around 450 guests from around the world are expected to attend the conference, including representatives of international organizations committed to science literacy, government institutions, scientific and technological NGOs, as well as experts, scholars, and eminent public figures from technology, education, and communications industries.
The conference consists of the Second Meeting of the Preparatory Committee of the World Organization for Science Literacy, the General Assembly, and six themed forums as follows:
- Cultivation of Young Science Talents
- A Road to Resilience and Inclusive Recovery: Working Together toward a Brighter Future
- Enhancing Public Science Literacy and Green Development
- Urban Health Development and Public Science Literacy
- Public Science Literacy Improvement and Scientific and Technological Innovation
- Equality and inclusivity in Global Public Science Literacy
This conference aims to be a global, comprehensive and high-level exchange and cooperation platform for facilitating the improvement of public science literacy to better address common global challenges related to science, technology and social development, as well as promote the sustainable development of mankind.
Significant achievements of the conference since 2018 include the "Beijing Declaration for Promoting Public Science Literacy Across the World", the establishment of the "Beijing Action Roadmap," and the inauguration of the Preparatory Committee of the World Organization for Science Literacy.
Since its formation in 2020, the Preparatory Committee of the World Organization for Science Literacy has expanded to cover scientific and technological organizations from 23 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.
By engaging in various bilateral and multilateral initiatives, the organization has made active contributions toward promoting international communication and cooperation around science literacy. This included facilitating the sharing of quality science popularization resources on tackling the pandemic, researching fundamental theories and assessment studies on public science literacy, and implementing scientific outreach programs.
The Preparatory Committee of the World Organization for Science Literacy will continue to improve worldwide science literacy through effective platforms such as the World Conference on Science Literacy. It will proactively support the formation of the World Organization for Science Literacy, and make greater contribution to building an effective exchange mechanism in enhancing science literacy around the globe.
Jia Shang
China Research Institute for Science Popularization
17611139205@163.com
