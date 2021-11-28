Rental Cars UAE offers Luxury, Exotic and Sports Cars on Discounted Rates

Rental Cars UAE offers a range of cars that are available to tourists in Dubai to explore the city.

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAE has always been a hot spot where you can always find a luxury car or two on the road. It is completely normal to see a Bentley, Lambo, Porsches, and Ferraris zipping about the streets. While many individuals may not be able to afford to buy a luxury car, they do have the option to rent it out for a few hours and enjoy the thrill of a lifetime. The trend has been studied, and the UAE market is expected to grow by 8.5% by 2025.

Dubai offers a range of activities that makes it one of the most popular destinations in the world. Rental Cars UAE has recently announced that it partnered with Expo 2020 to provide customers with a simple transport solution when visiting Dubai. With over 100 locations in Dubai alone, their website offers a large collection of cars that can be delivered to the customer in under 60 minutes. They have recently added luxury cars to the mix giving their customers the chance to book a Lamborghini Spyder, Ferrari F8, Rolls Royce Cullinan, or a Mercedes G63.

The luxury rental fad is increasing in the UAE. A spokesperson from Rental Cars UAE gave us the following statement. “Luxury cars have been a huge part of Dubai’s exotic vibe. You can see Lamborghinis and Ferraris driving up the highways and others want a crack at it as well. Driving a rental gives more people a chance to drive any of their dream cars through the streets of Dubai and indulge themselves at least once in their lives. With so many requests from clients, we have added various luxury models to the website.”

Ever since the UAE citizens got vaccinated, the country is trying to go back to normal and focus on tourism and business. The rental market will play a large role to offer tourists a simple solution to explore the country. With a pool of over a thousand cars, customers can visit Rental Cars UAE’s portal to make their booking in Dubai.