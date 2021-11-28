Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is Estimated to Reach US$130.3 Billion by 2031, Grow at a CAGR 14.3% By 2021-2031
The Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market was valued at $27.1 Billion in 2020. Growing at a high CAGR of more than 14.3% between 2021 and 2031KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market was valued at $27.1 Billion in 2020. Growing at a high CAGR of more than 14.3% between 2021 and 2031, it is estimated to reach $130.3 Billion by 2031, as per the latest market research report titled, Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market - Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2031-2031.
The VPN or Virtual Private Network (VPN) enhances the organizations' productivity. The data is encapsulated into network protocols through a secure passage, reducing and minimizing the chances of cyber-attacks and data breaches. It allows sharing data with a particular subset of stakeholders by helping in business continuity and reliability. Apart from that, in some cases, VPN utilizes more time because it secures the data, which takes time due to network traffic sometimes. This is another reason which can restraint the market can be complexities in the network. In addition to this, the growing concerns over the security of the data being transferred over a public internet connection are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
However, in this current pandemic of COVID-19, the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market was affected much. It changes the growth rate graph slightly in the VPN market. But it has been expected that after the pandemic situation, the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market will reach a high position in the graph. Apart from that, the rising of the VPN sector across the world is anticipated to offer a massive opportunity for market growth in the next forecast period of 2031 to 2031.
Geographically, The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The report covers a detailed outlook about the company, and it includes the company or industry profiles and market share of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the report include Avast Software s.r.o., BlackBerry Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., CyberGhost S.R.L., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, NetMotion Software, Opera Group Company, WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., AnchorFree GmbH, Anthasoft SA DE CV, Array Networks, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation among others.
The Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: By Component
Solution
Services
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: By Type
Site-to-site
Remote Access
Extranet
Others
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: By Deployment Model
Cloud
On-premise
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: By End-Use
Commercial
Individual
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: By Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Brazil
South Africa
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
