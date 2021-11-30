Ramon Wholesale Sharks makes a Splash at Carl Hayden High school
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Real estate made, Ramon best known for the “Wholesale Sharks” was invited to speak in Phoenix AZ this weekend at the local Health Fair, where thousands of people gathered. Ramón used to play handball at Carl Hayden back in his high school days and was honored to be invited to give the event’s guest a motivating speech.
Ramon is well known for real estate but also for being an active advocate for minority rights and a very loud proud voice for the Hispanic Community. In true go-giver fashion, Ramon gave 2 free office days to a couple of young students that were captivated and moved by the real estate wholesale shark." To follow his continued honorable acts and get an insight into his business you can follow Ramon on all platforms. Instagram: Wholesalesharks, Tiktok:wholesalesharks
Please visit www.wholesalesharkspresent.com for more details.
deals@disposharks.com
Media Relations
Wholesale Sharks