Chicago Music Festival Gives Hope to Cancer Patients

One-night music festival, featuring Russell Dickerson, Randy Houser, O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge & Friends, benefits families battling cancer

I am a proud supporter of WeishFest and its mission, and enthusiastically suggest that you attend WeishFest 2021. It’s such a great time and an experience you won’t soon forget!” — Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday! The annual one-night music festival, WeishFest (pronounced “Wish” Fest) is back and set for Friday, December 3rd at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL. The one-night music event benefits The Andrew Weishar Foundation (“Weish4Ever”) and its mission of uplifting families battling cancer. This year’s WeishFest brings to town country music’s Russell Dickerson & Randy Houser, as well as Chicago favorites O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge & Friends. The event blends concert with benefit bash, proving you can have a great time while also doing good. In sum, it's a purpose-filled party highlighted by its nationally acclaimed headline artists.

Proceeds from the event bring joy & direct financial relief to families with adolescents & young adults battling cancer. This demographic of the cancer community represents an often-underserved population of patients - making Weish4Ever's mission even more impactful. The mission was sparked by the selfless wish of the late, Andrew Weishar.

Colorectal cancer struck Andrew Weishar during his freshman year of college. Over the next three years, Andrew valiantly battled while a community of thousands rallied around him. As the end neared in the fall of 2012, Andrew (21 years old) asked his family and friends to pay forward the goodwill bestowed upon him during his fight. From that simple request, WeishFest was born.

Since then, thanks to the support shown to WeishFest, the organization has granted nearly $2 million in direct financial assistance to over 320 families throughout Chicagoland and beyond. Available ticket options include General Admission ($45) and the Gold Ticket ($150), an all-inclusive experience with food and drink provided throughout the evening. The music lineup also includes popular local artists South City Revival, Sean & Charlie, Modern Day Romeos, Dante (DJ), and Foxtrot and the Get Down. Tickets and info can be found at weishfest.com.

Weish4Ever beneficiary, Heather Barker, shares her experience - “I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer….and being a single mom to a five-year-old made me want to fight even more. I used the money for my hospital bills because I had to take a step back from working … I was blown away by the support Weish4Ever showed me.”

