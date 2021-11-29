Brother Eduardo V. Manalo Day Declared in Shoshoni, Wyoming, Honoring Iglesia Ni Cristo
Joel Highsmith, Mayor of Shoshoni, Wyoming, Declared October 31st Eduardo V. Manalo DayTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglesia Ni Cristo has been hard at work in providing humanitarian aid to the residents of Shoshoni, Wyoming, and their dedication to service has not gone unnoticed. Mayor of Shoshoni Joe Highsmith has declared October 31st Eduardo V. Manalo Day, in recognition of the Church's commitment to the people of Shoshoni.
Iglesia Ni Cristo in Wyoming
Shoshoni, Wyoming is home to Iglesia Ni Cristo's first North American ecofarm. The Church is working to create ecofarming systems around the world. Ecofarming doesn't just create jobs for local community members — it also works to create sustainable farming practices that support the health of the environment. Ecofarms boost the economy of the local community while also providing healthy food to the area in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way. Shoshoni's ecofarm was established by Iglesia Ni Cristo in 2020 and has since grown to provide the community with a new source of jobs and income.
Members of the community, local officials, and employees of the ecofarm gathered together to celebrate the declaration of October 31st as Eduardo V. Manalo Day in Shoshoni at the Town Hall. During the declaration, Mayor Highsmith emphasized the importance of communities coming together and supporting one another and expressed his gratitude to Iglesia Ni Cristo for working to bolster the economy of Shoshoni.
Katie Eagle Road, an employee of the ecofarm, shared her gratitude for Iglesia Ni Cristo. She shared that working at the farm didn't just help her financially — it also helped her to grow in her faith. The kind works of Iglesia Ni Cristo helped her remember that she has support and the ability to make positive changes in her life.
Who Is Eduardo V. Manalo?
Iglesia NI Cristo members around the world conducted Aid to Humanity programs to celebrate the birthday of Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the Executive Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo. He gave the go signal to augment the needed funds for the global activity through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the humanitarian arm of the Church.
Through the Church's charity programs, INC has shown its compassion for the well-being of both Church members and nonmembers, specifically to overcome poverty.
The FYM Foundation has established and maintains eco-farms in the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, and the United States, among others. In all of the INC's eco-farm sites, organic farming is being practiced for healthy and safe food products.
The Church's Commitment to Service
Iglesia Ni Cristo is dedicated to helping people around the world, no matter their nationality or religious affiliation. Members of the Church believe that it's their duty to help others, improve lives and spread positivity and faith wherever possible. The past few years have allowed members of the Church to participate in many service projects, including COVID-19 relief efforts.
