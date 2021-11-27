Dallas SEO Agency - KISS PR now offers Dallas SEO Program to help DFW local businesses during the Holidays

A leader in Dallas SEO and Dallas web solutions, KISS PR is offering a suite of digital marketing services in the DFW metroplex.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in Dallas SEO and Dallas web solutions, KISS PR is offering a suite of digital marketing services in the DFW metroplex. We provide web design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, public relations, and online press release distribution to help small businesses in Dallas, Uptown, Plano, McKinney, Garland, Arlington, and Ft Worth to get more leads this Holiday season.

KISS PR, one of the leading SEO companies in Dallas, is now offering SEO services to help Dallas based local businesses with underperforming websites get more traffic and leads this Holiday season and the whole year-round. The company’s local map SEO services are tailored to meet small businesses’ needs, especially those with limited marketing budgets.



Be the 1st on Google MAP – Local SEO

According to Expertise.com KISS PR is a 5 A+ Rated award winner. See their award and recognition as 1 of 16 Best Dallas Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Agencies | Expertise.com.

KISS PR digital marketing experts provide effective solutions to help local business websites rank on the 1st page of Google, Bing, and Yahoo and cost-effectively increase their online revenue.

When asked if they use secret magic tricks to rank web pages in the search engine result pages, Agnes Zang, KISS PR’s SEO and Content Specialist said we don’t use magic.

“No. It is not magic; rather, we follow some tested and surefire techniques to do that. Let us give you an overview of the process through which our Dallas search engine optimization company will ensure greater business for you,” Zang explained.

KISS PR listed the top two reasons why small businesses should use SEO:

Search engine optimization is one of the cheapest methods of advertising.

KISS PR’s search engine optimization solution will ensure greater brand recognition for their client’s business.

The need for search engine optimization has been growing since 2008. KISS PR reported that the projected search engine optimization marketing spending in the United States from 2008 to 2020 would increase from 11.44 to 79.27 billion dollars. But this is just up to 2020. How much more from that year and beyond?

KISS PR head of website growth and SEO Consultant Qamar Zaman believed that SEO marketing spending had increased more dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic impacted businesses in the first quarter last year, there was an unprecedented demand for local SEO services. This is because the most feasible option for most businesses during that time is to go online or declare bankruptcy,” Zaman shared. “Those who decided to jump into the SEO bandwagon have been reaping the benefits of having their websites optimized for search engines.”

Qamar said they aim to help more Dallas entrepreneurs grow their business, especially during the Holiday season when most people are more likely to purchase a product or subscribe to a service.

“The business opportunities the Holiday season brings can help many entrepreneurs boost their sales and revenue. With SEO, they have an edge against their competitors to be found more often by their target audience,” explained Zaman.

Zaman pointed out that search engine optimization is not a one-time strategy that can just be forgotten after.

Businesses that do SEO all year-round are now reaping the benefits of ranking on the 1st page of Google. This is how SEO works. You need to do it continuously. It is not something you do one time and then forgets about it after.

Aside from search engine optimization, KISS PR also offers services that take care of the client’s entire online business requirement. They provide website designing, website hosting, and website maintenance services that help brighten a brand’s presence on the web.

About KISS PR

As the name implies, KISS PR stands for Keep-It-Super-Simple creating Profound Results.



We keep digital marketing super simple for NON-TECH people. No fluff, just results - Super simple!



###

Media contact

az@kisspr.com

https://kisspr.com



Attachment