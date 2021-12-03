How Medical Education in Philippines is creating an impact on the MBBS Abroad
MBBS in Philippines is beneficial, and cost effective because a medical student basically pays in pesos for the American syllabus he/she studies.
UV Gullas College of Medicine has students from 16 nations studying in one campus making it a melting pot of cultures and we believe in creating doctors with a heart. Join us and lets heal the world !”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBBS ABROAD
— Dr Suba Ramesh
Candidates study MBBS abroad in order to obtain a globally recognized degree. Due to improved infrastructure, better recognition and compensation packages, candidates pursue MBBS abroad. The MBBS salary is better than other professions. The MBBS abroad courses fetch salaries ranging from INR 40 lacs to INR 1.3 crore per annum.
There are numerous advantages to earning an MBBS Abroad degree from a foreign nation like:
An International Medical Student shows more dexterity and openness to people, culture, ideas and maturity which is a mandate to becoming a doctor.
A top overseas university degree in Medicine might add a lot of value to one's resume.
If one is to pursue MBBS in abroad, they can gain an international degree and inadvertently an International college of medicine acts as an amalgamation of cultures.
For Indian students interested in studying MBBS abroad, English proficiency tests such as the TOEFL, GRE, and others are a mandate.
An International Medical Student when applying for Medicine Abroad, he/she must ensure that they obtain the No-objection certificate or equivalent recognizing the course from the country they choose from.
To pursue MBBS abroad, candidates must pass the NEET admission exam (in India). The latest NEET 2021 results have also come out.
Important aspects to be considered before deciding to do MBBS abroad:
• The College and the degree is recognized by the (National Medical Commission) NMC.
• Have an average of the FMGE qualifying percentage of the alumni from the said college
• Whether the Foreign students, in the said foreign country are safe.
• Indian Food is available at an affordable cost.
• Availability of Hostel Accommodation preferably within the campus to ensure on the safety of the student
• The language of instruction is the same as the language of communication.(preferably English)
• There is no requirement to learn any of the local languages.
• All entrance exams must be passed
• Education Costs in Total (including the visa, tickets, annual hostel, food, living expenses etc.)
• List of best college of the said country
• Infrastructure resources
• Advancement of Technology implemented on campus for the benefit of the aspiring medical students in the campus
• Teaching aids based on cutting-edge technology
• Teachers who are practicing doctors with hands on experience and not confined to text book knowledge
MBBS IN PHILIPPINES
Philippines has the biggest number of aspiring International Indian medical students seeking to pursue MBBS. The Philippines is one of the most popular destinations for students studying abroad mainly due of the peacefulness the country enjoys, the safety it provides to foreign students, the calm demeanor of the people and the affordability of the living cost over there implying lower cost for anybody willing to purse the medical education in Philippines. Due to the huge concentration of foreign students pursuing their MBBS in the Philippines, the Philippines’ has become an educational hub in the Asia-Pacific area in recent years.
Medical Universities in the Philippines offer high-quality medical education as well as excellent hands-on experience at surprisingly low cost, which has prompted many Indians to pick Philippines Medical Colleges over other locations.
Every year, around 5000 students from the Philippines end up pursuing medical education in the United States due to the ease in cracking the USMLE. This can be attributed to the US syllabus followed there. With an increasing number of students choosing Philippines over the last decade, the Philippines has emerged as the premier destination for MBBS abroad.
Many nations offer MBBS overseas and have been accommodating students for decades, whereas only a few are compliant for Indian medical students as per the National Medical Council.
Why should you pursue MBBS in the Philippines?
Here are a few reasons:
• MBBS in Philippines can be completed for a reasonable price. It is a significant benefit for pupils who come from middle-class backgrounds. In comparison to many other nations, the tuition fee is quite low.
• The Medical Education in Philippines follows the American system, and the medium of instruction is English. Being an Asian Country there is no need for IELTS and likes which makes the entry system to study medicine in Philippines fairly simple.
• Students have access to high-quality education as well as a strong research infrastructure.
• The Philippines' lodging and living prices are relatively reasonable.
• Another fun fact about Philippines is that the country accounts for one out of every ten doctors practicing in the United States.
• The Philippines' MBBS prepares you for the USMLE. Almost all of the kids who graduated from high school in the Philippines passed the Board
Advantages of Studying MBBS in Philippines
• Universities in the Philippines follow the educational model of the United States.
• The Philippines' institutions score higher on the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) than countries like Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Ukraine, China, Nepal, and Germany.
• In the Philippines, there are no capitation fees or donations necessary for MBBS admission.
• To study MBBS in the Philippines, you do not need to pass the IELTS or TOEFL.
• Students in universities are given more practical experience in order to improve their clinical expertise.
Philippines' MBBS Eligibility
The initial criterion for studying medicine in the Philippines is to meet the eligibility standards. To get into a Philippines medical university, you must meet the following requirements:
• Eligibility requirements include completion of a 10+2 school education with a minimum aggregate score of 50% in main areas such as physics, chemistry, and biology.
• Students must have received a minimum of 50% in each of the key disciplines, PCB in this case.
• When submitting an application for admission, students must include all certifications that verify their qualifications. It contains mark sheets, a school leaving certificate, and other documents.
• Proof of ability to pay.
• NEET-UG certified medical examination certificate is required.
Previously, the MCI (Medical Council of India) and now the NMC (National Medical Council) recognized the majority of MBBS colleges in the Philippines (National Medical Council). As a result, studying MBBS in the Philippines is risk-free.
UV Gullas college of medicine as it turns out happens to be one of the best medial colleges in the Philippines for pursuing MBBS in Philippines & is NMC approved. The Gullas College of medicine will be chosen by the majority of Indian medical candidates who wish to study MBBS in the Philippines.
Best medical college|UV Gullas college of medicine
UV Gullas College Of Medicine is one of the Philippines' oldest and most affordable medical schools, offering MBBS in Philippines and high tech MD programs to Indian students.
Dr.Don Vicente Gullas founded the Univeristy of the Visayas Gullas College of Medicine in Cebu, Philippines, in 1919. The college has provided outstanding education since then, to aspiring International Medical Students from across the globe wanting to pursue a career in medicine.
This university has eight campuses. The main University campus, located in downtown Cebu City region, and the laboratory high school near Pardo are the two campuses in Cebu City. The main campus in Cebu City is a multi-story structure with a variety of facilities for students.
The living areas are entirely air-conditioned with high levels of security present on the UV Gullas Campus ensuring the medical students are safe. This is done through CCTV surveillance and the campus guards 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Clinical instruction is provided by well-trained and experienced faculties with a track record of success in their professions.
Why choose UV Gullas College of Medicine for MBBS?
The following are some of the advantages of pursuing MBBS at UV Gullas College of Medicine:
• American syllabus is the latest in education and the best in prognosis and research, while the payment is done in pesos & the study materials are of dollar value! This puts one’s mind at ease effectually making the study inexpensive at UV Gullas College of Medicine.
• The UV Gullas College of Medicine provides a solid foundation for the USMLE.
• Medical students at UV Gullas College of Medicine receive one-on-one care and have support systems in the form of an International Students Association and faculties directly mapped to every student which has given devoted service to international students from the time of its inception..
• Students can eat Indian food inside the college from the UV Gullas Hostel present within the UV Gullas Campus itself.
• The tuition at the college is reasonable, and students can pay in installments.
• Students have no language barriers because English is the medium of communication.
• There are around 1400 Indian students studying medicine on the Gullas College campus.
• The college's curriculum is rooted in the United States, and the course duration is ideal, at only 5.5 years.
• UV Gullas college of medicine world ranking
• According to the most recent statistics, UVGCM is the Philippines' third-best Medical Council of India (MCI) accredited medical college.
• UV Gullas College of Medicine Fee Structure
• In comparison to other universities in the Philippines, Gullas College of Medicine fee structure is low.
• International students can receive a high-quality medical education at a low cost at the GCM college. The students at UV Gullas College of Medicine pay a fee of $25,500 USD over the course of 5 years and 8 months.
• International students at UV Gullas College of Medicine pay a yearly cost of 4,000 USD.
• From an Indian rupee perspective, the Course fee at the UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE IS 2.7 LAKHS PER YEAR FOR INDIAN STUDENTS.
• Students can pay UV Gullas fees in two installments per year directly to the university.
• The UV Gullas hostels are well equipped to ensure that the students from all over the world who come to study here are comfortable. The entire monthly cost of accommodation, food, and other living expenditures is approximately INR 14,000 to 18,000 INR.
• When all of these costs are included, the overall cost of doing MBBS in the Philippines at Gullas College of Medicine approaches 30 lakhs. Furthermore, when compared to medical colleges in other countries, the overall cost is roughly 20–35 percent lower.
UV Gullas college of medicine hostel
The UV Gullas College of Medicine Campus has an on-campus dorm with 24-hour three-level security and CCTV cameras to keep students safe and secure. The UV Gullas Hostel Accommodations are well-maintained, with air-conditioned rooms, attached toilets, and Wi-Fi hotspots, allowing students to study without interruption. Our children feel at home, even though they are away from home, because they have on-campus Coordinators who look after their day-to-day requirements and Indian food is given.
UV Gullas college of medicine Admissions Process
The UV Gullas Admissions 2021 Process has been thoroughly and precisely constructed to ensure that MBBS students desiring to undertake MBBS in the Philippines through our college face no difficulties. The most significant benefit of the UV Gullas College of Medicine Admission Requirements is its ethical and open admission procedure. We do not accept donations or encourage any further payments to any party whatsoever.
Admission to UV Gullas College of Medicine requires the following documents:
1) Birth Certificate 10th marksheet (SSLC) or Equivalent Passport with a minimum validity of one year 10th marksheet (SSLC) or Equivalent
2) Parental Notification of Consent (NOC) notarized
3) Financial Support Documents in Plain Sight
4) Bank statement from the last six months showing sufficient funds
5) PCC (Police Clearance Certificate)
6) Medical clearance and lab reports (a list of the tests to be done will be provided by the office), X-rays – all from a NABH accredited hospital Documents issued by the government
7) The MBBS student will receive a Notice of Acceptance from the UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions Office in Chennai, which is headquartered in Vadapalani, upon submission of the relevant documents.
8) Copy of NEET Score Card (valid within the time frame stated by the government)
When applying for a VISA, you must have a 50 percent pass in physics, chemistry, and biology in 12th grade or an equivalent Birth Certificate copy in the regional language - however it must be converted to English before you apply.
When the documentation for processing UV Gullas Admissions begins, the originals of the above documents, as well as some additional list will be provided by the UV Gullas Admissions office. This must be diligently filled as per the UV Gullas Admissions Staff's instructions.
UV Gullas college of medicine visa assistance
It is the responsibility of the UV Gullas College of Medicine Authorized Admissions Office staff in Chennai, Vadapalani to ensure that the admission process runs smoothly. Obtaining a visa is an important part of the UV Gullas College of Medicine admissions process. The first stage is to check that the documents are authorized by the government. The UV Gullas students are given a list to ensure they don’t make mistakes while filling the original forms. The documents once received are given for apostiling after being carefully verified and authenticated by the UV Gullas Indian Admissions Office, Chennai (located in Vadapalani).
The UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions department contacts the embassy after obtaining the documentation from the government and obtains a date for the Visa interview. The students are subsequently instructed on how to face the interview. The UV Gullas Admissions staff ensures that they breeze through the Visa interview with ease, with the team present to provide support and assist the students.
The UV Gullas Authorized Admissions office assists with ticketing so that the batch departs together. A medical insurance policy is also purchased in the name of the child.
When the children arrive at the UV Gullas College of Medicine Campus and they settle into the UV Gullas Hostel, a set of procedures are followed to make them feel at ease. They are to attend an Orientation course for acquainting with the procedures followed on the UV Gullas Campus. The MBBS students can access all of the facilities on the UV Gullas campus thanks to the classes. The offices, officers and facilities they can approach during the medical program are also shared in this forum.
Following arrival on the UV Gullas College of Medicine campus, our on-campus coordinators closely supervise the documentation program to be filled out and submitted, both in the UV Gullas College of Medicine Office and at the Visa processing facility. This assists them in settling down smoothly in order to begin their MBBS in the Philippines dream.
UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions office
Indian students interested in applying to UV Gullas College of Medicine can do online or in person at the UV Gullas College of Medicine Authorized Admissions Office in Chennai Vadapalani. The proof of choice in action by the students themselves should convince you to choose the UV Gullas Campus. Coupled with the UV Gullas staff, this would be THE location to practice medicine.
They will provide adequate and beyond guidance for anyone interested in pursuing medicine.
UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions have Opened.
UV Gullas College of Medicine
UV Gullas College of Medicine
+91 94455 53877
info@uvgullascollegeofmedicine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
UV Gullas College of Medicine Campus 2021