Marine City Medical College, MBBS Admission with Partial Scholarship Application Started
Marine City Medical College is a Private Medical College Located in Chattogram, Bangladesh. It was established in 2013. This College provides quality Medical Education, research, and services to people of this country at an affordable cost. Within a short time, Marine City Medical College Hospital became an attractive study point in the Medical Profession not only for natives but also for foreign students.
Marine City Medical College is affiliated with Chattogram Medical University & Chattogram University. This Medical College is recognized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare & Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council.
Chattogram is a division of Bangladesh. It is a major coastal city and financial centre in Bangladesh. The Division is known for its rich biodiversity. Chattogram is the second-largest city in Bangladesh, after Dhaka. The city is also very advanced in Education . There are many public and private universities, Medical Universities, Medical Colleges. But our Topic is about Private Medical Colleges in Chattogram. Marine City Medical College is one of the best Private Medical Colleges in Chattogram.
Marine City Medical College is one of the best options for studying MBBS in Bangladesh.
Fortune Education is the Exclusive Representative of Marine City Medical College for International students to pursue MBBS Course in Bangladesh at Marine City Medical College.
LOCATION
Marine City Medical College is situated at, Chandra Nagar, East Nasirabad, Bayazid Bostami in Chattogram, Bangladesh.
Marine City Medical College Admission Process
The interested applicants must fulfil some criteria. The criteria are shown below:
Only 12th grade passed students or passed an examination in any foreign country which is recognized by the Government of Bangladesh can apply for MBBS admission in Marine City Medical College.
Applicants must have Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as their major/ compulsory subjects in their last education curriculum.
Applicants must have obtained at least 75% marks in average (which is equivalent to GPA 4.0 ) in Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate examinations or in equivalent examinations respectively (i.e. ‘B’ grade in A-level or O-level examination) and should have at least 65% marks separately in either of these examinations (i.e. GPA 3.50 or ‘C’ grade). In the case of O-level examination marks grades of only six subjects (top 6 subjects on the basis of marks/ grades obtained) will be considered. In the case of the A-level examination, marks/grades of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be considered for evaluation.
All academic certificates must be transferred to Bangladesh standard (through a collection of Equivalence Certificates from DGHS Dhaka, Bangladesh) & Student Visa formalities through the embassy of Bangladesh.
Students must submit their qualifying certificate from his/her country.
The application should be submitted to Marine City Medical College prescribed forms.
Attested copies of certificates and mark sheets etc. have to be furnished along with the application. All certificates and mark sheets must be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the respective country of the applicant’s academic institution. No application will be accepted without such attestation.
Financial solvency documents must be submitted with the application form.
The successful applicants will be required to produce all academic certificates and mark sheets in original during their admission.
Marine City Medical College Fees Structure
The fees structure of marine city Medical College is Relatively Low compared to their quality of education, Campus facility, and Education Environment in great Position of Chittagong, Bangladesh.
MBBS Fee Structure 2021-22
Description Amount in American Dollar / US Dollar
1st year at the time of Admission 12,000.OO USD
2nd Year Tuition Fee 6000.00 USD
3rd Year Tuition Fee 6000.00 USD
4th Year Tuition Fee 5000.00 USD
5th Year Tuition Fee 5000.00 USD
TOTAL 34,000.00 USD
Note: If any student doesn’t perform their internship training during this institute (MCWH) she is going to get a refund of USD 2170. the entire amount then to be paid USD (34000-2170) = USD 31830.
T&C, Foreign Student Agent Consultancy generally fee USD 3000, Hostel accommodation fee per annum approximately: US$ 800.00
At the time of admission, all students will need to pay a minimum of 1 (01) year hostel seat rent beforehand if they desire to measure during a hostel. Hostel accommodation fees are equivalent to local students for one year. All students will clear their hostel seat rent before appearing in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & Final professional MBBS examination. If they fail within the Final Professional MBBS Examination, they’re going to need to pay US$ 800.00 (Eight hundred US Dollars) for every attempt altogether and US$ 267.00 for every subject.
MBBS in Bangladesh Marine City Medical College Highlights
Entrance exams NEET UG applicable
Medical colleges Affiliations University of Chittagong
Mode of teaching English medium
Medical Colleges Recognised by BM&DC, Medical council of India, NMC, IMED and World Health Organisation
Fortune Education is providing Counselling about Medical Education;
Fortune Education is a registered World Leading & Pioneer Educational Consultant in Bangladesh and Authorised Representative of Medical Colleges. It Started their Journey in 1994. Fortune has legal rights to promote marketing and recruit foreign students who are interested in studying in Bangladesh. Their Consultancy offers MBBS admission to reputed and complete medical colleges where all kinds of facilities are available like their own campus with on-campus AC Hostel.
