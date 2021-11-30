Jeremy McGilvrey Adds ROI Sales Funnel Calculators to Its Website

One of the nation’s best marketers has unveiled a new tool that helps individuals boost their sales.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, online advertising revenue in the United States grew by 12.2 percent in 2020, and overall advertising is expected to reach 282.8 billion dollars by the end of 2021. Thanks to the newly added ROI Sales Funnel Calculators that have been added to Jeremy McGilvrey’s website, marketers across the globe are now able to profit more than ever before.

“I am very excited about this,” said Jeremy McGilvrey, CEO and spokesperson for JeremyMcGilvrey.com.

McGilvrey is a Harvard-educated No. 1 bestselling author. He has been featured in virtually every major publication across the globe. McGilvrey helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click-and-order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet.

An example of the newly added ROI Sales Funnel Calculators is the Lead Funnel Up-Sell, Down-Sell.

Marketing is a significant expense for most companies, and leaders want to know what they’re getting for it. Marketing ROI is exactly what it sounds like: a way of measuring the return on investment from the amount a company spends on marketing.

The availability of the ROI Sales Funnel Calculators could prove to have perfect timing. According to Statista (https://www.statista.com/statistics/429036/advertising-expenditure-in-north-america/), an industry leader specializing in market and consumer data, advertising expenditure in North America is up 12 percent, creating a vital need for marketers, business owners, and entrepreneurs to get the most ROI possible.

McGilvrey stressed that in as little as a few weeks, your business could finally have a conversion-centered website or sales funnel that delivers ROI in perpetuity.

“All you need is one functional funnel or website to completely shift your business and give you the confidence that comes with making progress and seeing your inbox full of leads - without having to “hustle” or spray and pray with your marketing dollars,” McGilvrey said.

For more information, please visit https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com/resume/.

About Jeremy McGilvrey

Jeremy McGilvrey helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click and order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet. Jeremy is widely known as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the Internet Marketing industry.

