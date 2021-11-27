Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The growing need to monitor exhaust gases and leakage in hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles is driving the demand for the automotive hydrogen sensors market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market is forecasted to reach USD 176.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for automotive hydrogen sensors is witnessing an increased demand as there is a need to optimize the performance of the hydrogen fuel cell system and also improve the concept of safety.

The production of alternative powertrains is playing an important role in the demand for automotive hydrogen sensors. The growing concern for environmental safety and the aim of several governments for the introduction of zero-emission powertrains will create a demand for fuel cell vehicles, in turn, propelling market demand. Hydrogen sensors are considered compact, low-cost, durable, and are also easy to maintain as compared to the other detectors.

In April 2019, Researchers at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology developed hydrogen sensors to meet the future performance target for usage in hydrogen-powered vehicles. The technology has the ability to detect 0.1% of hydrogen in the air in less than a second.

Key participants include City Technology Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc., Membrapor AG, Siemens AG, Merit Sensor, Neohysens, Hydrogen Sense Technology, Multi Nano Sense, C2 Sense, and Bosch Sensortec, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced manufacturing activities worldwide. Logistic constraints and reconsiderations of the specifications for raw materials are becoming a problem for producers all over the world. Lockdown measures to minimize the spread of the pandemic in many countries have had a major effect on the automotive industries, including the shut-down of several automobile manufacturing units. Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The Asia Pacific region was the most affected by this pandemic, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives in multiple countries have changed to a temporary halt. Production and supply were put on hold, which caused losses for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Electrochemical sensors in automotive are used to detect a wide range of toxic gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. It is commonly used in the vehicle as it has low power requirements, a linear output, and a good resolution. The sensor provides an accurate reading on a target gas that is repeatable.

The growing demand for passenger cars has created a demand for automotive hydrogen sensors as there is an increasing level of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of fuel cell vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for vehicle safety has also fostered the demand for the market product.

The Asia Pacific holds a significant piece of the overall industry in terms of revenue, along with Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific region, nations such as China and Japan have been seeing substantial requests for passenger vehicles. This is expanding the use of automotive hydrogen sensors in travel vehicles.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Automotive Hydrogen Sensors Market on the basis of type, vehicle type, measurement range, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Catalytic Sensors

Electrochemical Sensors

Metal Oxide Sensors

MOSFET

Thermal Conductivity Sensors

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

Measurement Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

0-1000 ppm

0-2000 ppm

0-4000 ppm

0-40,000 ppm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

