Cryotherapy Industry National Association (CINA) and CryoProsUnited Announce the Dates for CryoCON2022
The annual convention CryoCON is going international and will be held in the cryotherapy capital of the United States Dallas, TX on March 22-25, 2022.
Cryotherapy industry has been growing exponentially since entering the US market a decade ago. We are proud to partner with CINA in helping cryo entrepreneurs around the world reach new heights.”DALLAS, TX, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CINA, the initiator and organizer of the first national cryotherapy convention CryoCON that took place in February of this year, is joining forces with the industry’s largest resource and communication platform CryoProsUnited to make the 2022 event international and representative of the growth of the industry all over the world.
The dates have now been announced. CryoCON2022 will take place in Renaissance Dallas Hotel on March 22-25, 2022.
“Cryotherapy industry has been growing exponentially since this holistic wellness modality was brought to the US market a decade ago. We are proud to partner with CINA in helping cryo entrepreneurs around the world reach new heights,” shares CryoProsUnited Founder & Managing Partner Antra Getzoff.
“CryoCON2021 was a huge success and very well attended, despite the pandemic related hesitancy and travel restrictions,” says Kelly Carden of CINA. “About half of the world’s cryotherapy providers are in the United States, but next year we also want to meet and engage with the other half – our colleagues from Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. For this reason, it made sense for CINA to partner with CryoProsUnited and combine our efforts in making CryoCON2022 even bigger and better than the first ever cryotherapy industry convention CryoCON2021.”
CryoCON is an unparalleled opportunity to grow and to be in business for yourself but not by yourself.
Two months after the first Convention, its participant Terri Hooten, a cryotherapy business owner from Florida and a member of CryoProsUnited, wrote to the organizers: “I feel compelled to tell you how much the CryoCON and CryoProsUnited have helped us. We came back with minds reeling but ready to implement our highest priorities. We are still a work in progress, but we have made huge strides and steps forward. We DOUBLED our largest month in sales, increased memberships by 35% and provided a wonderful manual of step-by-step instructions, code of conduct and protocols for our employees.”
The CryoCON convention brings together business owners, franchisors, manufacturers of cryotherapy and other holistic wellness equipment, providers of related products and services and other industry professionals. Its rich 3-day program consists of plenary sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions, expo and equipment demonstrations and social gatherings and provides great learning, relationship building and networking opportunities.
The organizers are now welcoming applications from experts interested in speaking at the event, exhibitors, and sponsors. Tickets are also on sale and can currently be purchased at a special “early bird” price.
For more information, visit www.cryocon2022.com.
ABOUT CINA
The Cryotherapy Industry National Association (CINA) brings together worldwide cryotherapy business owners, equipment manufacturers and service providers to build a safer, more knowledgeable, and customer-focused cryotherapy industry. It is the first and only Cryo Association started and run by active cryocenter owners.
ABOUT CRYOPROSUNITED
Established in 2018, the International Alliance for Cryotherapy Professionals (CryoProsUnited) is an online platform that provides cryotherapy and wellness related education, training and other resources and support essential to build and run a successful cryotherapy business. CryoProsUnited member portal is the industry’s largest library of materials and help center, run by a team of experienced and successful cryotherapy entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.cryoprosunited.com.
Media and Convention contacts:
Kelly Carden
CINA
+1 214-766-4363
kelly@cryoconvention.com
Antra Getzoff
CryoProsUnited
+1 214-235-8014
antra.getzoff@cryoprosunited.com