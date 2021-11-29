Cryotherapy Industry National Association (CINA) and CryoProsUnited Announce the Dates for CryoCON2022

CryoCON2022 is coming to Dallas, TX Presented by CINA & CryoProsUnited Bigger than 2021. Better. International.

The annual convention CryoCON is going international and will be held in the cryotherapy capital of the United States Dallas, TX on March 22-25, 2022.

Cryotherapy industry has been growing exponentially since entering the US market a decade ago. We are proud to partner with CINA in helping cryo entrepreneurs around the world reach new heights.” — CryoProsUnited Founder & Managing Partner Antra Getzoff