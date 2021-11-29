Far Out Records launches Glo-Up Girls music single “Give a Little GLO” with TikTok star McKenzi Brooke on Kabillion

Far Out Records releases first music single "Give a Little GLO" with McKenzi Brooke "Give a Little GLO" is streaming on Kabillion VOD. The video stars social media stars McKenzi Brooke, Sicily Rose, Madi Filipowicz and Dai Time. GLO-UP GIRLS dolls will be available in stores at Target starting Q1 2022

Far Out Toys announces newly created Far Out Records and launches first single “Give a Little GLO” with TikTok star McKenzi Brooke on Kabillion

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys announced today the creation of Far Out Records, a subsidiary of its creative production division Far Out Studios. The news comes on the heels of the label’s first official music single and accompanying music video, both of which released on November 24th. The song, titled “Give a Little GLO,” features McKenzi Brooke, a 17-year old social media personality and singer whose TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels reach nearly 13 million fans. The music video premiered first on Kabillion, the video-on-demand TV network for kids reaching over 70 million U.S. cable households. The song is also now available on the GLO-UP GIRLS TV YouTube channel and Spotify.

Alongside Brooke, the "Give a Little GLO" music video includes featured cast members of the hit YouTube series The GLO Show: Dai Time, Sicily Rose and Madi Filipowicz. Since releasing The GLO Show in the summer of 2021, Far Out Toys has seen exploding demand for the Glo-Up Girls fashion doll brand, selling out of dolls within weeks of a soft-launch program on Target.com. Glo-Up Girls was also selected as a finalist for the coveted Toy of the Year award. In addition to mass retail placement in the UK, Ireland and Australia, Glo-Up Girls will be in Target stores in the US starting Q1 2022.

“We were delighted to partner with the Glo-Up Girls brand as the exclusive VOD/OTT premiere partner for the new music video”, said Mike Young, President and CEO of Kabillion. “This song brings to life themes of girl empowerment that are so important to our young audience. And McKenzi Brooke really inspires kids to show their GLO!”

“I had such an amazing time working on this project,” said Brooke. “In my content, I always try to spread positivity and encourage giving. I hope this song inspires kids everywhere to make a positive impact on those around them by sharing what makes them special.”

To write and produce the song, Far Out Records partnered with Grammy nominated songwriter and producer, Tor Hyams, whose credits include collaborations with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Michelle Branch, Perry Farrell, Lou Rawls and Joan Osborne.

“Expansion into the music category was inevitable as we evolve our capabilities and the GLO-UP Girls entertainment platform,” said Keith Meggs, CEO of Far Out Toys. “And Kabillion is the perfect launch vehicle for this song, given the network’s extraordinary reach with young girls on the Kabillion Girls Rock channel and its partnerships across major U.S. cable networks.”

Fans can follow the GLO-UP GIRLS’ social channels on Instagram and TikTok @gloupgirlstv.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 30 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls feature elevated styling and offer the full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, makeup and fashion choices. Each doll comes in stylish pajamas and more than 25 surprises to give your doll a total Glo-Up. In addition, each doll comes with a real beauty mask for the girl! Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry. Designed uniquely to respond to the dynamic needs of today's marketplace, Far Out Toys leverages its industry expertise along with extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories. The company's offerings include vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, fashion dolls and more. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

About Kabillion

Kabillion®, a subsidiary of U.S. based Splash Entertainment, is an amalgam of ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On-Demand TV Networks. Kabillion is ad-supported TV geared to kids and their families, consisting of 2 TV Networks, Kabillion & Kabillion Girls Rule, reaching over 70 million U.S. cable households, available on Comcast, Spectrum, Cox Communications, Cablevision, and Fios, among others. The Kabillion TV Networks reach extends across additional platforms, including 60+ million consumers across the CTV/OTT landscape with apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV devices and the Kabillion YouTube channel, which operates in direct partnership with YouTube.

NEW Glo-Up Girls music video: Give a Little GLO