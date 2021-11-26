Petromin signs partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company
Petromin CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam along with team from petromin and Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF)
The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, from 3-5 December, will host the exclusive Saudi Supercar Club event ‘Powered by PetrominJEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin Corporation, the leading lubricants and automotive services group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has become an official partner of the Saudi Motorsport Company by signing a three-year agreement for the period of 2021-2023.
The “Saudi Supercar Club Powered by Petromin”, will be introduced during the inaugural Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in Jeddah, from 3-5 December.
The Saudi Supercar Club is an exclusive programme geared towards Saudi nationals with a passion for fast cars, exquisite design, and first-class craftsmanship. With membership being issued by ‘invite only’, a select group of 30 Saudi nationals will be encouraged to join. The founding members will enjoy exclusive benefits such as the opportunity to drive their own cars on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the three days of the Formula 1 race weekend in Jeddah.
Operating in the Kingdom for more than 50 years, since 1968, when it started building its reputation for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region, Petromin is the leading automotive services company, with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services
Commenting on the landmark partnership with Saudi Motorsport Company, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO, Petromin Corporation, said, “Petromin Corporation is constantly seeking out opportunities to leverage its brand equity and strengthen its position as the Kingdom’s number one automotive services company through our products and marketing efforts. The partnership with Saudi Motorsports Company underlines our ambitions. We look for the perfect fit with partners that strengthen our high-quality business services and highlight our objectives. This association is a perfect fit for us. It also resonates with the company’s support and recognition of the Vision 2030 principles. Petromin is committed to playing a leading role in our industry as we embark towards an integrated approach to excellence.”
“The Formula One brand is known globally. The F1 Grand Prix are televised into billions of homes annually. The viewership figures for this season have grown substantially. This is where Petromin Corporation belongs, as it amplifies our brand, internally, regionally, and internationally. The F1 Grand Prix in Jeddah will be a historic event and Petromin is proud to be a part of it.”
Martin Whitaker, CEO, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (SAGP), also commented on the collaboration saying, ““The creation of the Saudi Supercar Club underlines the passion for the automobile which exists here in the Kingdom” said Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
“This country has a deep-rooted appreciation for the leading global supercar brands. It makes the partnership with Petromin all the more important, with the Saudi Supercar Club the ultimate embodiment of the excitement that has gripped Saudi Arabia in the lead-up to our first Formula 1 Grand Prix.”
Petromin’s objective for the first year will be to ensure that their brand equity is leveraged, creating brand awareness, and advocacy across targeted customer base and territories. Petromin’s partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company has been established through their corporate principles of being a stakeholder in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 movement, while embarking towards an integrated approach for excellence.
The Saudi Motorsport Company is a new state company, founded by Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF), the promoters of Formula 1’s Grand Prix in Jeddah.
