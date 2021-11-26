Open houses set Dec. 1 – 9 to collect comments about upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons

Idaho Fish and Game will host a series of open houses for hunters, trappers and other interested parties to comment on the proposals for the 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules. People can also see the proposals and comment online. The comment period is open until Dec. 10.

Panhandle Region

TBA

Clearwater Region

The Clearwater will host an open house on Wednesday, Dec.1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston

Southwest Region

Nampa regional office will host an open house Wednesday, Dec. 1 with “office hours” from 3 to 5 p.m. and the open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at 15950 N. Gate Blvd.

McCall staff will be available to talk with hunters about upland and furbearer season setting at the McCall Regional Office at 555 Deinhard Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Magic Valley Region

The Magic Valley Region will host an open house at the regional office at 324 South 417 East - Suite 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

Southeast Region will host an open house at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Snake Region

The Upper Snake Region will host an open house Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls

Salmon Region

TBA