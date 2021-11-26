Michael Bacigalupi Photography Launches Brand New Website
Michael Bacigalupi has had the pleasure to hold credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams, including LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl.
Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs, LA freelance photographer specializing in Sports, Senior, and Family Photography, has launched a brand new website.
— Michael Bacigalupi
Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs, LA freelance photographer specializing in Sports, Senior, and Family Photography, has launched a brand new website developed by BlakSheep Creative.
The website boasts an intuitive design, a clean layout, easy-to-use navigation, and an online booking form. The site also offers additional information about the photographer, including pricing, services offered, and contact details.
This new website is part of an ongoing effort to update Michael Bacigalupi Photography's online presence with a modern feel that reflects his current branding.
The BlakSheep Creative team worked closely with Michael Bacigalupi to ensure the new site was a perfect fit for both the photographer and his target audience.
"I'm really pleased with the new site," said Michael Bacigalupi. "The design is exactly what my business needed, and it's perfect for showcasing my work."
"This was a great project to work on," said Alec Daniel of BlakSheep Creative. "I'm proud of how it turned out, and we think Michael is too."
About Michael Bacigalupi Photography:
Michael Bacigalupi is a professional photographer with over ten years of experience. His work has been featured in print publications and social media sports blogs, and he holds credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams.
He specializes in sports, senior, and family photography and is considered to be one of the best in Louisiana.
Michael started when his son started playing football when he was eight years old; Michael loved taking pictures of him so much that it became more than just a hobby!
He currently lives in Denham Springs, Louisiana, with his wife Debra and two children, Caitlyn (24) and Austin (18).
To learn more about Michael Bacigalupi, view his work, and contact him for your photography needs, please visit his website at https://bacigalupiphotography.com/.
About BlakSheep Creative:
BlakSheep Creative is a Denham Springs, LA-based company that specializes in digital marketing and web design. They work with clients throughout the U.S., helping them create compelling websites that capture their brand's identity online.
For more information about BlakSheep Creative, please visit https://blaksheepcreative.com.
