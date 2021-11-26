Submit Release
News Search

There were 251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,143 in the last 365 days.

Michael Bacigalupi Photography Launches Brand New Website

Michael Bacigalupi is a Denham Springs, LA-based freelance photographer.

Michael Bacigalupi is a Denham Springs, LA-based freelance photographer.

Michael Bacigalupi has had the pleasure to hold credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams, including LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl.

Michael Bacigalupi has had the pleasure to hold credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams, including LSU Tigers Football 2019 Peach Bowl.

Michael Bacigalupi is widely-known for his high school sports photography.

Michael Bacigalupi is widely-known for his high school sports photography.

Denham Springs High School Player Catching Ball in Mid-air

Michael is best known for his sports action photos such as this one.

Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs, LA freelance photographer specializing in Sports, Senior, and Family Photography, has launched a brand new website.

I'm really pleased with the new site, the design is exactly what my business needed, and it's perfect for showcasing my work.”
— Michael Bacigalupi
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Bacigalupi Photography Launches Brand New Website

Michael Bacigalupi, a Denham Springs, LA freelance photographer specializing in Sports, Senior, and Family Photography, has launched a brand new website developed by BlakSheep Creative.

The website boasts an intuitive design, a clean layout, easy-to-use navigation, and an online booking form. The site also offers additional information about the photographer, including pricing, services offered, and contact details.

This new website is part of an ongoing effort to update Michael Bacigalupi Photography's online presence with a modern feel that reflects his current branding.

The BlakSheep Creative team worked closely with Michael Bacigalupi to ensure the new site was a perfect fit for both the photographer and his target audience.

"I'm really pleased with the new site," said Michael Bacigalupi. "The design is exactly what my business needed, and it's perfect for showcasing my work."

"This was a great project to work on," said Alec Daniel of BlakSheep Creative. "I'm proud of how it turned out, and we think Michael is too."

About Michael Bacigalupi Photography:

Michael Bacigalupi is a professional photographer with over ten years of experience. His work has been featured in print publications and social media sports blogs, and he holds credentials to many colleges and pro sports teams.

He specializes in sports, senior, and family photography and is considered to be one of the best in Louisiana.

Michael started when his son started playing football when he was eight years old; Michael loved taking pictures of him so much that it became more than just a hobby!

He currently lives in Denham Springs, Louisiana, with his wife Debra and two children, Caitlyn (24) and Austin (18).

To learn more about Michael Bacigalupi, view his work, and contact him for your photography needs, please visit his website at https://bacigalupiphotography.com/.

About BlakSheep Creative:

BlakSheep Creative is a Denham Springs, LA-based company that specializes in digital marketing and web design. They work with clients throughout the U.S., helping them create compelling websites that capture their brand's identity online.

For more information about BlakSheep Creative, please visit https://blaksheepcreative.com.

Clint Sanchez
Clint Sanchez Design
+1 2255053834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Michael Bacigalupi Photography Launches Brand New Website

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.