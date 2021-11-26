Artist Gilda Garza to Mark her 6th Miami Art Basel with Charity Show

Gilda Garza Art Basel 2021 Gilda Garza $80,000 USD To Charity Artwork Queen Yolanda Hadid

Mexican Artist Gilda Garza arrives in Miami to prepare for her 6th Art Basel, with the sales of all her work to be donated to World Woman Foundation

I am excited and honoured to be partnering with the Waldorf Astoria and Sothebys. To be able to support such an inspirational charity as the World Woman Foundation through my art is a dream come true.” — Gilda Garza

MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Art Basel Miami 2020 being a casualty of the pandemic, artists and celebrities from around the world are descending on the Florida city for Art Basel Miami 2021, what is set to be its biggest festival to date. Having had four sellout shows in previous years, Mexican Artist Gilda Garza brings her private show “Queen x Queens” to the Waldorf Astoria Miami in association with Sotheby’s. The sale of four of the pieces from the show will be donated to the World Woman Foundation charity.

“I am incredibly excited and honoured to be partnering with the New Residences at the Waldorf Astoria and Sothebys. To be able to support such an inspirational charity as the World Woman Foundation through my art is a dream come true.”

Gilda Garza

Earlier this year a painting by Gilda of Kamala Harris titled “Queen Kamala”, was sold for $80,000 USD with the entire sale amount going to the World Woman Foundation. Founded in 2013, World Woman Foundation is a non-profit organization creating meaningful experiences through business, technology, social entrepreneurship, and entertainment designed for women all over the world. It’s a globally accepted organization with people across continents and cultures coming together to discover and create extraordinary resources for women. A global platform to connect, engage and succeed by sharing opportunities to women all across nations and celebrate women heroes for their unique achievements.

The event at the New Residences at the Waldorf Astoria Miami, will showcase the Mexican artists incredible work and includes, “Queen Slama Hayek”, “Queen Yolanda Hadid”, “King Kobe Bryant”, and a mixed media of “Queen Kamala Harris”, of which the profits from the sale of all pieces will go to World Woman Foundation.

Given the attendance in previous years, the Gilda Garza show is likely to be one of the most highly sought after invites of Art Basel. Known for their opulence and social elite guestlist the Waldorf Astoria is an intimate and perfectly fitting space to host Gilda Garza and her exquisite art.

Gilda’s art, along with her recent collaboration, Playboy Mexico Art Book, is available to view and purchase through Reine Art Gallery.

For more information on the show, to book an interview or regarding attendance please contact will@bornemedia.co.uk

