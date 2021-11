Food Antioxidants Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2027, Say Reports and Data

Food Antioxidants Market

Food antioxidants market size was significantly large in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period

The global Food Antioxidants market is rapidly gaining traction over the last few years and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global Food Antioxidants market profiled in the report: Archer Daniels Midland, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Barentz International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Camlin Fine Sciences, Kemin Industries, Inc., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kalsec Inc., BTSA, Vitablend Nederland BV, VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CGAR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of healthy food and food products, emergence of new market players, rising disposable income and increasing demand for meat free and gluten free products.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of type, application, source, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Natural Food Antioxidants
• Synthetic Food Antioxidants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Prepared Food
• Prepared Meat & Poultry
• Fats & Oils
• Snacks & Dairy
• Beverages
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Seafood
• Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Fruits, Vegetables
• Nuts & Seeds
• Spices & Herbs
• Oils & Petroleum
• Botanical Extracts
• Gallic Acid
• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Dry
• Liquid

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Benelux
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the global Food Antioxidants market report:
• Who are the key players operating in the global Food Antioxidants market?
• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the global Food Antioxidants market?
• What are the key restraints that are expected to hamper global Food Antioxidants market growth during the forecast period?
• What are the key factors expected to boost global market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?
• What revenue CAGR is the global Food Antioxidants market expected to register throughout the forecast period?
• Which region is expected to account for dominant revenue share over other regional markets throughout the forecast period?