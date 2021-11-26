Best Black Friday Mattress Sales Recommendation By Sleep Junkie: Making the Most of the 2021 Year’s Sales

Sleep Junkie, one of the leading mattress review blogs, features the best Black Friday mattress deals and has said that people should hold off on mattress purchases if they can until Black Friday. Holding off can translate to saving hundreds on the original price.

/EIN News/ -- SHERIDAN, WY, USA, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Junkie is one of the leading mattress review websites. The team of sleep experts is dedicated to helping buyers choose the right mattress. The website’s research-driven approach has helped its readers save money on mattresses by highlighting amazing deals on the best products they’ve reviewed. Each year, Sleep Junkie lists the best Black Friday mattress sales too.

Some of the featured brands this year include Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya. All three companies design and manufacture their mattresses in the United States, using the latest sleep innovations and technologies. Sleep Junkie’s featured Black Friday mattress sales help readers save hundreds off the original retail prices. Some deals even come with free pillows and other accessories.

“It seems as though Black Friday deals and sales keep getting better each year. So, the promotions we see in 2021 so far are better than they have ever been in the past. This year is packed with unbeatable savings from some of the leading mattress brands,” said Dorothy Chambers of Sleep Junkie.

She added, “We strongly advise that shoppers place their orders on Black Friday to take advantage of the best deals since buyers can save hundreds on their purchase. Some brands may even throw in a few free accessories on Black Friday.”

