Cloud VPN Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Increasing digitization trends in organizations is leading to an enormous shift towards cloud-based network which further increases the importance of cloud VPN.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud VPN Market is also known as virtual private network as a service (VPNaaS) or hosted VPN. The primary objective of a cloud VPN is to provide same level security accessible VPN services without the need for additional or any VPN infrastructure on the user's end.

Cloud VPN connectivity services are provided to the end user through the provider’s website or a desktop or mobile app. Also, the pricing of cloud VPN services vary as it charges the customer based on pay-per-usage or a flat-fee subscription. That is, end users are charged based on the amount of storage, hardware, network, and other resources that are utilized.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in the global cloud VPN market, which include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, NCP Engineering GmbH, Array Networks, Inc., Robustel, Singtel Telecommunications Limited, Cohesive Networks, Virtela Technology Services Incorporated (NTT Communications Company), and Contemporary Controls Systems, Inc.

The global cloud VPN market is segmented based on component, connectivity type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on connectivity type, it is categorized into site-to-site and remote access. Based on enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, media & entertainment, medical & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits of Cloud VPN Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud VPN market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cloud VPN market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global cloud VPN industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global cloud VPN market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

