Changing Trends in Digital Banking Market Share Estimated to Touch USD ~13.9 Billion by 2026: According to Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Digital Banking Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 13.9 Billion by 2026, at 9.9% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alkami, Apiture, Appway, Backbase, BNY Mellon, Intellect Design Area, EdgeVerve, ebankIT, Finastra, Fiserv, Oracle, MuleSoft and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Digital Banking Market size & share expected to reach to USD 13.9 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.9 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Digital Banking? Report Overview & Coverage:

Digital banking solution measures are the broader aspect of online banking tools whereas the entirety of the banking services is delivered over the Internet. Digital banking involves the rising levels of automation processes coupled with web-based services and includes APIs that give them the ability to implement cross-institutional services in order to deliver a smooth and efficient banking experience for its users. Furthermore, these services can be accessed for users in the desktops, mobile, and ATM services.

Industry Major Market Players

Alkami

Apiture

Appway

Backbase

BNY Mellon

Intellect Design Area

EdgeVerve

ebankIT

Finastra

Fiserv

Oracle

MuleSoft

nCino

NCR

NETinfo

SAP

Sopra Banking Software

TCS

Technisys

Temenos

TPS

Velmie

Worldline

JPMorgan Chase

China Merchants Bank

Wells Fargo

HSBC Group

Market Growth Factors

The primary driving factors for the significant growth of the global digital banking market are rising consumer-centric solutions coupled with increasing adoption of customer retention policies to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to enhanced services and the ability to provide rapid solutions coupled with Omnichannel capabilities are expected to increase the footprint of the global digital banking market during the forecast period. Moreover, personalized applications and conversations across multiple channels such as voice, web, and mobile coupled with managing end-to-end customer services will open new revenue opportunities for the global digital banking market during the forecast period.

The forecast period for the global digital banking market is expected to be driven by consumers expecting fast-speed and instant transactions coupled with ease of convenience to name a few. Factors pertaining to increased functionality of the applications to cater to individuals or business controls to regulate everyday finances will boost the growth of the global digital banking market during the forecast period. However, concerns relating to data privacy and security are expected to hamper the market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Global Digital Banking Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 7.9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 13.9 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 9.9% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Alkami, Apiture, Appway, Backbase, BNY Mellon, Intellect Design Area, EdgeVerve, ebankIT, Finastra, Fiserv, and Others Segments Covered Components, Banking Types, Services, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global digital banking market is categorized into platforms and services on the basis of components. The platforms segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the digitalization of banking services, increased facilitating of digital customer interactions toward a wider range of financial products, and increased transition from brick and mortar stores to multichannel, digital banks. Based on banking type, the global digital banking market is segmented into retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. The segment pertaining to retail banking is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to factors pertaining to changing consumer behavior and expectations, emerging competitors, and rising technological measures coupled with an increasing number of banking channels to name a few. The global digital banking market is fragmented into transactional services and non-transactional services on the basis of services. The segment pertaining to transactional services is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and connectivity measures coupled with the increasing number and usage of mobile-based applications to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the constant rise in technology coupled with an increasing amount of services to name a few. Additionally, rising adoption of technological measures coupled with rising demand from emerging economies in Singapore, Australia, India, China, and Japan to name a few. Moreover, the rising banking capabilities in terms of digital offerings, strong financial positions, and improving digital structure coupled with the rising number of collaborations and partnerships are expected to open new revenue opportunities for the digital banking market during the forecast period. Industrialization and favorable government policies will boost the digital banking market during the forecast period for an increased consumer base.

Browse the full “Digital Banking Market By Component (Platforms & Services), By Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, & Investment Banking), By Services (Transactional Services & Non-Transactional Services), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-banking-market-by-banking-type-retail-banking-100

This report segments the Digital Banking market as follows:

Global Digital Banking Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Platforms

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Global Digital Banking Market: By Banking Type Segment Analysis

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Global Digital Banking Market: By Services Segment Analysis

Transactional Services Cash Deposits & Withdrawals Fund Transfers Auto-Debit/Auto-Credit Services Loans

Non-Transactional Services Information Security Risk Management Financial Planning Stock Advisory



