AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS INTRODUCES GECKO DIGITAL’S 360-DEGREE VR PROMOTIONAL AIRCRAFT TOURS TO GLOBAL AVIATION MARKET

SUBANG, MALAYSIA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace Solutions Sdn Bhd Founder and Group CEO Mike Creed has demonstrated his long term vision by using affordable 360-degree Virtual Reality promotional tours to enhance exclusive aircraft sales. After researching this solution for a long time globally, Creed finally found the right match when Agnes Yeow–Fournier, Founder and Managing Director of ESSOR Aerospace, introduced him to Gecko Digital.

Gecko Digital is a leading international multimedia provider, offering the highest quality HD 360-degree Virtual Reality promotional videography and creative content developed for sophisticated web-based marketing. Gecko Digital’s unique solutions provide a compelling, interactive and immersive experience. The company distinguishes itself from other digital media providers by offering a variety of specialty features and exciting new technologies, ranging from its innovative Virtual Reality Expo to captivating videos and bespoke online marketing campaigns that deliver clients’ content to the audience it deserves.

A 360-degree Virtual Reality aircraft tour is a simulated walk-through tour of a real aircraft (both interior and exterior), usually composed of a sequence of videos and still images stitched together. With immersive 360-degree VR tours of aircraft for sale and/or for charter, prospects need only explore the aircraft digitally in order to zero down on a select few aircraft before needing to visit them physically. This minimises physical interaction between the sellers and the prospects, as well as reducing travelling costs and time for both sellers and buyers.

Aerospace Solutions and Gecko Digital have entered into a collaboration to offer 360-degree VR promotional tours to the global aviation market at the Selangor Aviation Show 2021, taking place from 25 - 27 November 2021 at Skypark Regional Aviation Centre (RAC), Subang Malaysia. This collaboration is supported by ESSOR Aerospace.

Founder and CEO of Gecko Digital, James South, said “The global pandemic has accelerated the need for more digital promotion of aircraft for sale or charter before any actual physical interaction between prospective buyers and aircraft sellers is required. The Selangor Aviation Show 2021 is therefore a very timely opportunity to introduce our affordable 360-degree Virtual Reality tour solution to the global aviation market.”

Mike Creed, Founder and Group CEO, Aerospace Solutions, commented “The collaboration with Gecko Digital and ESSOR Aerospace will provide the perfect platform to add value to Aerospace Solutions’ aircraft sales process between the buyer and the seller, as the new virtual reality will add unique new technology to the old traditional marketing processes, providing a digital 360 virtual viewing of the aircraft for sale.”

About Gecko Digital

Gecko Digital is pioneering digital marketing & virtual tours agency and Asia’s leading Virtual Reality agency with 500 + active clients over 6 countries, partnered with the largest hotel brands and corporates. In addition to Gecko Digital’s broad range of HD360 VR content, Gecko Digital also creates stunning commercial videos, photography, and creative branding for sophisticated marketing campaigns.

Gecko Digital has experienced great traction since 2015, its top line growing close to 100% yr on yr with an average 58% gross margin.

Gecko Digital currently has a pipeline of over 8mn MYR as it moves into the COVID-19 recovery period.

About Aerospace Solutions Sdn Bhd

Aerospace Solutions Sdn Bhd is an independent and bespoke Malaysian company consisting of an international team of aerospace/aviation specialists with over 120 years of combined experience within the business aviation, general aviation, sport flying and drone segments of aviation. Aerospace Solutions has also enjoyed close ties with its sister company in the UK, Aerospace Investment Co Ltd, since 2006. The following are some of the company’s services:

• Aerospace/Aviation Investment Projects

• Unique Performing Aircraft Disposal and/or Acquisition

• Company Business Doctor to commercially and financially ailing Aerospace/Aviation companies

• Helicopter EMS (HEMS) and Fixed Wing Medivac Operations

• Drones below and above 20Kgs

• Charter – Helicopter and Fixed Wing

• Aircraft Management

• Consultancy

Mike Creed, the Founder and Group CEO of Aerospace Solutions has many decades of aviation and aerospace experience globally. He is skilled in negotiation, operations management, aircraft maintenance, airworthiness and airport management. He is a very strong business development professional in aviation. Mike is also a Fixed Wing and Helicopter Pilot.

