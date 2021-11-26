Water Treatment Biocides Market Size to Hit USD 5,754.43 Mn by 2027

Water treatment biocides market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during by 2027. North American region to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Water Treatment Biocides Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and Application, and Geography," the market accounted for US$ 3,723.67 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 5,754.43 million by 2027.

Water treatment biocides are used to control the microbial growth in water bodies. The water treatment biocides have been gaining increasing importance all over the globe owing to its wide range of applications. Complications occurred due to un-controlled microbial growth can range from the breakdown of chemicals, health hazards, heat transfer losses, the development of biofilms , restriction of flow and under deposit corrosion.

Rising demand from numerous end use applications – influence the water treatment biocides globally

The global water treatment biocides market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing demand from municipal water treatment plants. Rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small town to metropolitan cities, and surge in population in tier 1 and tier 2 cities has created a need for effective water treatment processing plants. As cities and towns grow larger, the need for efficient water treatment biocides is expected to considerably grow. The growing expenditure on water treatment facilities by government and private institutions is expected to propel the market for water treatment chemicals such as water treatment biocides. The non-oxidizing biocides are expected to account for a significant share of the water treatment biocides market owing to its increasing uses in the oil and gas and power plants. Clean water is also required in various processes in food and beverage processing plants, pharmaceutical plants, agriculture, paper and pulp industries, and many other industries. These industries are anticipated to be significant consumers of water treatment biocides in the years to come.

Impact of COVID-19 on Water Treatment Biocides Market:

As of July 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Turkey, and Italy, are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 is affecting economies and several industries in different countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories has also been affected the global supply chains also negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of goods in the global market. In addition, the global travel bans further imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are also affecting business collaborations as well as partnership opportunities.

Water Treatment Biocides Market: Application

Based on application, the water treatment biocides market is segmented into municipal water treatment, Oil & Gas, power plants, pulp & paper, mining, swimming pools, and others. The oil & gas segment held the largest share in the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Biocides are used in all stages of oilfield development, from the initial drilling of the wells and the day to day production of Oil & Gas, to all aspects of the maintenance of the field. They play an important role in the life of an oilfield. Also, they are a valuable tool in ensuring that Oil & Gas are produced safely and reliably. There are different kinds of biocides that are used in Oil & Gas industry.

Water Treatment Biocides Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Albemarle Corporation; Dupont de Nemours, Inc.; Solenis; Ecolab Inc.; Innovative Water Care LLC; Kemira OYJ; Nouryon; Suez; Veolia; and Italmatch Chemicals SpA are among the well-established players operating in the global water treatment biocides market.

The water treatment biocides market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the water treatment biocides market.

