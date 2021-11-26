How Does The Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Get Higher Recycling Rates?

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste management and remediation services are increasingly using sensors for managing waste collected. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other environmental phenomena. Sensors let waste management companies know that bins are full and need to be serviced. Sensor technology can also be used to sort recyclables quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing manual work and encouraging higher recycling rates. This enables companies to have a complete visibility of containers which helps them to reduce the costs. For instance, the OnePlus Metro from OnePlus Systems is an ultrasonic trash can sensor that lets waste management companies determine if waste containers are full.

The global waste management and remediation services market size is expected to grow from $504.14 billion in 2020 to $542.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $679.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global waste management and remediation services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 31% of the global waste management and remediation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global waste management and remediation services market.

Major players covered in the global waste management and remediation services industry are Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Clean Harbors, Stericycle Inc, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.

TBRC’s global waste management and remediation services market report is segmented by type into waste collection, waste treatment and disposal, remediation services, other waste management services, by application into residential, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, construction and demolition, by mode into online, offline.

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Waste Collection, Waste Treatment And Disposal, Remediation Services, Other Waste Management Services), By Application (Residential, Manufacturing, Retail/Wholesale, Construction and Demolition), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides waste management and remediation services market overview, forecast waste management and remediation services market size and growth for the whole market, waste management and remediation services market segments, and geographies, waste management and remediation services market trends, waste management and remediation services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

