Alcoholic Beverages Market Expected to Witness a Steady Growth $1,684 Billion by 2025

Alcoholic Beverages Market

Rise in disposable income & changing consumer preferences, increase in youth population & average number of female drinkers, channels have driven the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing, and Supermarkets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025.” As per the report, the global alcoholic beverages market was estimated at $1,439 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $1,684 billion by 2025, garnering a CAGR of 2.0% from 2018-2025.

Rise in disposable income & changing consumer preferences, increase in youth population & average number of female drinkers, and growing prevalence of on-premise distribution channels have driven the growth of global alcoholic beverages market. On the other hand, volatile prices of raw materials, rising taxations and high excise duties on imported as well as local alcoholic beverages have happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, initiation of naturally sweetened healthier alcoholic drinks has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

The report offers a thorough analysis of market dynamics, top investment pockets, market definition & scope, key market trends and market size. Based on type, beer accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its leadership till 2025.

Industry Key Players

The report states quite a few key market players including Diageo Plc, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., United Spirits Ltd., Heineken Holding NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., and Pernod Ricard SA, SABMiller Ltd.

