State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-25

For immediate release: November 24, 2021 (21-232)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In August 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of home care aide Wesley Tyler Preston (HM60708394) for at least 3 years. Preston was convicted of third-degree theft of a patient in 2020.

Clark County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Simon Peter Walusimbi (LP60820583). In 2020 Walusimbi was convicted of driving under the influence three times and third-degree driving while suspended.

Cowlitz County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Megan H. Parker (RN00142020). Parker failed to comply with the requirement that she participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Kittitas County

In August 2021 the secretary of health revoked the license of home care aide Diana Elizabeth Lopez-Kirkham (HM60980282). Lopez-Kirkham was convicted of third-degree assault three times in 2021.

Pierce County

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the licenses of registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Charlton Michael Nayere Sakari (NA61122525, NC61098119). Sakari failed to comply with terms and conditions requiring him to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner licenses of Sadie Bylsma Betito (RN60879598, AP60879599). In 2020 the California Board of Registered Nursing accepted the surrender of Betito’s license for allegedly violating standardized procedures and policies, failing to document care and/or patient encounters and justification for prescriptions, and for failing to follow up on a patient’s lab results. Betito also failed to respond to the Nursing Commission’s statement of charges and request for settlement hearing.

Snohomish County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Peter Jeffrey Pall (RN60412761). In 2018 Pall’s credential was revoked by the Colorado State Board of Nursing for diverting controlled substances from his place of employment.

Thurston County

In August 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Trisha Failauga (NA61024397). Failauga showed signs of intoxication during her shift at a supported living facility which included slurred speech, confusion, and an odor of methamphetamine. She submitted to a urinalysis test but failed to respond to department investigators about the incident.

Whitman County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Cornelia Ann Frey (LP60876811). In 2019, while working as a home health nurse responsible for visiting clients in their homes to provide nursing care, Frey documented completing a nursing visit for two patients but did not visit either patient.