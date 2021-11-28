Gluten-Free Products Market To Register A CAGR of 7.7% Till 2027, According To Report Published by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

With an increase in standard of living among the population, more people have started preferring healthy products and cutting down of this products.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Gluten-Free Products Market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Gluten is a protein, naturally occurring in food-grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Gluten is composed of two main proteins called glutenin and gliadin, out of which gliadin is responsible majorly for most of the health related issues. When it is mixed with water, the mixture results in glue like dough formation, it gives a soft and fluffy and yet elastic texture to the dough, in fact the name gluten is derived from glue like property possessed by this protein.

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Key Players operating in the industry:

Key participants include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), and Kellogg Company (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla GER Fratelli SPA (Italy), Pasia Plc (Finland), Genius Foods (UK), and Warburtons (UK).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Gluten-free products market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in Europe followed by North America and Asia Pacific, with 7.8 % and 7.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of celiac disease among the population is expected to boost the industry.

• As of 2018, Bakery product segment is the dominating the product market which holds 44.1% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

• Dairy products market is expected to be the grow with a CAGR of 4% during forecast period 2019-2027. However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the industry growth.

• Pizzas and Pastas type segment was valued at USD 696.2 million and is expected reach USD 1,232.8 million by 2027. Pastas is expected to show high demand in European countries especially in Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

• The key players are adopting various strategies like partnerships, expansion, new product launch, new line launch and mergers & acquisitions. For example, the Conagra Brands acquired Pinnacle Foods Inc., with an objective to expand their business and market share.

• According to a study, 3 million people in U.S. suffer from celiac disease, which means 1 in every 133 people is suffering from this severe intestinal disease, however, only 1 in every 4,700 people receive official diagnosis while the others are not aware of this making them sick.

Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Bakery Products

• Pizzas & Pasta

• Desserts & Savories

• Dairy Products

• Meat & Meat alternatives Corticosteroids

• Others

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Oil-seeds & Pulses

• Rice & Corn

• Dairy & Meat Products

• Lentils, Legumes and Beans

• Others

Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Conventional Stores

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Hospitals & Drugstores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Gluten-Free Products market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Gluten-Free Products market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Gluten-Free Products market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

