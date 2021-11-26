Interactive Kiosk Market Worth USD 33.99 billion at 9.8% CAGR by 2027 Backed by Presence of Established Manufacturers in Europe

Companies Profiled in the Market: ZIVELO (United States), Meridian Kiosks (United States), KIOSK Information Systems (United States), Olea Kiosks Inc. (United States), SITA (Switzerland), NCR Corporation (United States), Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (United States), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Embross (Canada), Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited (United Kingdom), iQmetrix (Canada), REDYREF (United States), DynaTouch (United States), Peerless-AV (Germany), CSA Service Solutions (United States), H32 Design and Development, LLC (United States)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 33.99 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the rising healthcare sector and the increasing adoption of cloud computing and mobility to develop innovative interactive kiosk globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “ Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Information Kiosks, Financial Service Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Hospital Registration Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks and Others), By Industry (Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Airports, IT/Telecommunication and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 16.10 billion in 2019.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market:

ZIVELO (United States)

Meridian Kiosks (United States)

KIOSK Information Systems (United States)

Olea Kiosks Inc. (United States)

SITA (Switzerland)

NCR Corporation (United States)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (United States)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Embross (Canada)

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited (United Kingdom)

iQmetrix (Canada)

REDYREF (United States)

DynaTouch (United States)

Peerless-AV (Germany)

CSA Service Solutions (United States)

H32 Design and Development, LLC (United States)

Scope of the Report

An interactive kiosk is a type of computer terminal which is used for featuring specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education. The interactive kiosk market is segmented by type into Information kiosks, ticketing kiosks and other types.

Industry Development:

April 2019 - BankDhofar announced the implementation of SelfServ 81 ATMs by NCR Corporation. According to the bank, they can migrate routine transactions to several self-service channels to ensure that the staff gets dedicated time to address customer grievances.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Exhibit 9.6% CAGR in 2020

The novel coronavirus has led to significant disruption in the supply and chain of several industries. The interactive kiosk manufacturers are experiencing reduced revenue generation due to halted operations and fewer workforce. On the other side, the pandemic is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers amid the crisis as there is a growing demand for contact-less industrial operations. Therefore, the market is expected to exhibit a positive CAGR of 9.6% in 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 9.8 % 2027 Value Projection USD 33.99 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 16.10 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Industry, and By Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing & Mobility to Augment Market Growth Rising Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Retail, Entertainment, and BFSI Industry to Fuel Market Growth Kiosks are based on a single-modal usability approach and robotics analytics capabilities that require a core structure to store a large amount of data Pitfalls & Challenges High Maintenance & Installation Cost Associated with Kiosks to Restrain Market Growth





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. The report further provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing to Promote Growth

Interactive kiosks work on a single-modal usability approach and include robotic analytics capabilities to store large amounts of data. The increasing adoption of cloud computing aids in remote access of the device that can be controlled from any part of the globe with the help of cloud-based software. This proves beneficial for the companies that aim to maximize their business processes without the allocation of several resources. Furthermore, the novel coronavirus has led to the growing demand for healthcare services that are focusing on deploying contact-less services to prevent the transmission of bacterial and viral infections. Therefore, these factors are expected to contribute to the global interactive kiosk market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Focus on Providing Optimum User Experience to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global interactive kiosk market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing focus by the interactive type of kiosks manufacturers to ensure a quality user interface experience that is propelling them to develop advanced kiosks enabled with latest technologies in the region. North America stood at USD 4.95 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the presence of established manufacturers that are focusing on developing innovative kiosks in the regions between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership between Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their presence by partnering with other companies and further expanding their footprint. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

