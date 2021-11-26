St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI, Negligent Operation, False Information to a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2021 @ 2101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call in Lyndon, Vermont. While on scene, Troopers observed a vehicle operating erratically. Troopers located the vehicle shortly after on Charles Street, and shortly after observed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Ainsworth being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Ainsworth was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 @ 0800 hours

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.