St. Johnsbury Barrack / DUI, Negligent Operation, False Information to a Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405757
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2021 @ 2101 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles Street, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call in Lyndon, Vermont. While on scene, Troopers observed a vehicle operating erratically. Troopers located the vehicle shortly after on Charles Street, and shortly after observed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Ainsworth being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Ainsworth was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 @ 0800 hours
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.