MyHotels® is offering discounts on hotels bookings

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About MyHotels®:
Founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah. It is Saudi leading Online Travel Agency - OTA. MyHotels® provides accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide). All prices in MyHotels® platform are inclusive taxes and fees without hidden fees, enabling customers to make their booking at the best prices.
MyHotels® added Umrah Services in their services lines after getting the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah approval to be Umrah Online Travel Agency - Umrah OTA to serve both Business to Business (B2B) and Individuals (B2C).
MyHotels® Platforms:
- Hotels Booking website: https://www.MyHotels.SA: provides accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide).
- Hotels Booking Mobile Apps:
- Umrah B2C - https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA: Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotels in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportations, and ground services from Saudi Umrah Operators.
- Umrah B2B - https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA/AgentLogin.aspx: Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers, and generating a BRN ID instantly so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via their access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).
