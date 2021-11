MyHotels® is offering discounts on hotels bookings

MyHotels® Logo MyHotels Umrah Logo

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- About MyHotelsFounded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah. It is Saudi leading Online Travel Agency - OTA. MyHotelsprovides accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide). All prices in MyHotelsplatform are inclusive taxes and fees without hidden fees, enabling customers to make their booking at the best prices.MyHotelsadded Umrah Services in their services lines after getting the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah approval to be Umrah Online Travel Agency - Umrah OTA to serve both Business to Business (B2B) and Individuals (B2C).MyHotelsPlatforms: Hotels Booking website: https://www.MyHotels.SA : provides accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide).- Hotels Booking Mobile Apps:o Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myhotels.sa o iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/myhotels-sa/id1457961680 https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA : Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotels in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportations, and ground services from Saudi Umrah Operators. https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA/AgentLogin.aspx : Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers, and generating a BRN ID instantly so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via their access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).Contact:Emad Alabbas, CEO+966920033025Makkah, Saudi ArabiaE-Mail: CC@MyHotels.SA

