Domestic Assault/ unlawful Restraint 2nd degree/ Rutland Barracks.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2021 at approximately 1829 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 73 Leonard Drive Apt. 1 Pittsford, Vermont 05763
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Corey Bean
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.
Upon arrival, Troopers determined Corey Bean had knowingly refused to allow a domestic partner to leave his residence. While speaking to the victim of the unlawful restraint, Troopers were notified of an assault that had taken place prior to 11/25/2021 involving the victim and Bean. Bean was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.