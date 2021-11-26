Domestic Assault/ unlawful Restraint 2nd degree/ Rutland Barracks.

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Christopher Loyzelle                          

STATION: Rutland Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2021 at approximately 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 73 Leonard Drive Apt. 1 Pittsford, Vermont 05763

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Corey Bean                                          

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Corey Bean had knowingly refused to allow a domestic partner to leave his residence. While speaking to the victim of the unlawful restraint, Troopers were notified of an assault that had taken place prior to 11/25/2021 involving the victim and Bean. Bean was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021  at 12:30 PM         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

