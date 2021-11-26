Domestic Assault/ unlawful Restraint 2nd degree/ Rutland Barracks.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2021 at approximately 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 73 Leonard Drive Apt. 1 Pittsford, Vermont 05763

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Corey Bean

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Corey Bean had knowingly refused to allow a domestic partner to leave his residence. While speaking to the victim of the unlawful restraint, Troopers were notified of an assault that had taken place prior to 11/25/2021 involving the victim and Bean. Bean was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault and unlawful restraint 2nd degree.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.