The Hidden Gems of "We Are Phillip Island"
Discover Phillip Island Victoria, Australia
I launched We Are Phillip Island to help visitors and residents alike to discover the many amazing companies, attractions and organisations that call this stunning region home.”COWES, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, the wild and scenic beauty of Phillip Island has made it a popular destination for tourists. Now, We Are Phillip Island is the unique local business directory designed to help visitors unlock the many hidden gems the island offers, allowing them to discover and support the incredible local businesses, community groups and not-for-profit organisations.
— Judi Pay
The many challenges of the past 18 months have seen a shift in consumer trends as they look to support independent and local businesses, with the government’s Go Local First campaign encouraging this further. We Are Phillip Island is the most comprehensive, local business directory giving visitors to the island, as well as residents, the chance to discover the many local businesses that make up this vibrant community.
Covering everything from trades and retailers to local attractions and organisations, We Are Phillip Island is the one-stop-shop for visitors looking to support the very best local businesses, groups and organisations.
The directory was established by Judi Pay, who has been living on Phillip Island for many years. Prior to launching the directory, Judi ran her own seven-day-a-week business by the beach in Broulee NSW, selling everything from takeaway food and ice creams to petrol. From there, Judi went on work with countless community groups, running her own youth group as well as acting as secretary and treasurer for many local organisation. She is passionate about helping to support local companies and organisations to expand their reach.
Judi added, “The last 18 months have been incredibly tough for everyone, but as people began to shop local, it has also helped shine a light on some of the incredible businesses that are all around us.
I launched We Are Phillip Island to help visitors and residents alike to discover the many amazing companies, attractions and organisations that call this stunning region home.”
For further information about We Are Phillip Island or to start browsing through the directory, visit https://wearephillipisland.com.au/.
Judi Pay
We Are Phillip Island
+61 477 988 510
info@wearephillipisland.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
We Are Phillip Island