Women’s Winter Coats Puffer Jackets And Parkas Best Black Friday Savings Canada

Starting this week, top sustainable fashion brand Frank And Oak's customers can take advantage of the best Black Friday savings on the women's outerwear collection and ladies' winter coats for extreme cold weather. The collection includes puffer jackets with hoods and waterproof puffer jackets.

Frank And Oak have launched the Mesa short puffer coat. The latest addition to the company’s winter selection offers durable outerwear that combines style, comfort, and weather-resistant performance even in the harshest conditions.

This latest product offers a plethora of smart features and design touches, destined to make the Mesa puffer a unique and essential addition to wardrobes across the country. Mesa jackets are renowned for their breathability and premium insulation.

According to AnOther Magazine, the puffer jacket has been around since the 1930s. Eddie Bauer’s Skyliner coat featured a quilted exterior, encasing down feathers to keep the wearer warm in sub-zero temperatures. While the original design was intended for technical outdoor pursuits, the puffer has been a regular recurring presence in the fashion world in the intervening years.

The Mesa short puffer provides excellent 20K/20K breathability, making it ideal for winter recreational activities. The jacket underlines its eco-credentials with 100% recycled polyester, nylon, and wool used throughout the shell and lining.

Insulation is assured courtesy of Mesa’s state-of-the-art heat-retaining technology. Primaloft PowerPlume® provides the wearer with permanent water resistance and thermal efficiency on par with natural fibres such as goose down. Specially designed air pockets trap heat emitted from the body, ensuring warmth and comfort even during extreme conditions.

Other features include elastic cuffs to prevent cold air from penetrating the puffer’s inner layers, a fold-away hood, side pockets with convenient snap buttons, a NATULON® recycled zipper strip, and a sizable inside pocket for storage. The jacket is offered in walnut and white sand colours.

In addition to its water and wind-resistant properties, customers also benefit from easy cleaning. The Mesa puffer is fully machine-washable and can also be tumble-dried and ironed at low temperatures.

About Frank And Oak

The company was formed by two friends and a group of like-minded creatives in 2012. Frank And Oak is committed to environmental sustainability, transparency, and functionality in all of its collections.

A spokesperson says, “We design products that are made to last while ensuring minimal impact on the planet we love.”

With the release of the Mesa short puffer, Frank And Oak continue to combine style, comfort, and sustainability for customers everywhere.

For more information, please visit https://ca.frankandoak.com

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com





