MobiusTrend Reports: Rising of China's Civilian Restaurant

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases the insight research report on 'Rising of China's Civilian Restaurant'. In China, a restaurant with good taste and reasonable price is called Civilian Restaurant. Unlike the luxury of star hotels, civilian restaurants are often more appealing to local residents because they offer better prices and have a touch of traditional Chinese culture. 'Shatou Four-Season' is a representative of Civilian Restaurant, which has grown from a small restaurant of 20 square meters to a famous restaurant brand after nearly 10 years of development.

On the eve of Thanks-giving, AR Cheng, CEO of 'Shatou Four-Season Catering Group' announced that they hit 270,000 followers on Douyin (TikTok in China). AR Cheng, like most local villagers in Shenzhen, China, is a pragmatic businessman. "The diners who come to our restaurant eat over 20,000 oysters a day, and that number is growing quickly!", says AR Cheng.

"Oysters, along with other seafood items, are the favorite dish of most of our guests. The Chinese people are richer, so they are more willing to come and spend money. Our TikTok account, with more than 270,000 followers, comes from customers of my restaurant. They not only like the food, but they also like to share food information to their friends. They use social media platforms like Dianping, TikTok, Wechat, Weibo to share their opinions."

For more information of Shatou Four-Season story, visit Douyin (TikTok in China), DianpingQQ Video.

AR Cheng, on the other hand, is one of the many smart and hardworking people in China. And the rise of Civilian Restaurant also represents the steady rise in income levels of its residents.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

MobiusTrend Reports: Rising of China's Civilian Restaurant

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

