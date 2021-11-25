DIA Launches Digital Asset Index Series ‘DIAx’

New DIAx Reference Prices and Indices provide transparent and regulatory compliant performance measures for individual digital assets and baskets of digital assets, calculated by Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc.

DIA, the open-source data platform for decentralised finance, together with global benchmark provider Morningstar Indexes, part of Morningstar, Inc., today announced the release of ‘DIAx’ - regulatory compliant reference prices and indices that will enable investors to benchmark and access digital assets via traditional markets.

The DIAx family initially comprises benchmark reference prices and indices measuring the price of individual digital assets, including Bitcoin (DIAxBTC), DIA (DIAxDIA) and the DIA Metaverse Index (DIAxMVI) measuring the performance of a basket of tokens representing companies building Metaverse technology. Over time, the family will expand to include baskets of other digital assets and other measures such as digital asset volatility. Each price and index is designed to enable safe and frictionless access to the digital asset space for traditional investors. DIAx reference price feeds are compliant with both the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks and the UK & EU Benchmarks Regulations.

Accurate and Transparent Price Feeds

DIA sources price data from a range of digital asset exchanges at trade level to provide the data used to calculate the indices. Centralised exchanges such as Coinbase provide transactional data directly from internal servers via dedicated APIs after going through centralised verification and security processes. In contrast, decentralised exchanges like Uniswap enable trading through peer-to-peer transactions, which are computed, stored and verified publicly on a blockchain. DIAx Indices leverage both data types to provide holistic price computations that fully reflect the fragmented digital asset trading space. The sources and computational methodologies for DIAx Indices’ underlying data feeds are fully transparent and available open-source.

Bridges to the Digital Asset Market

The digital assets market, currently estimated at USD 2.9 trillion, continues to grow. The rapid expansion of this new asset class in recent years is drawing increased attention and interest from both regulators and traditional investment players creating investment products to access for a non-crypto native target group. Digital asset benchmarks will act as one of the critical building blocks in creating these bridges, as they enable regulated access to digital assets.

“In the past two years decentralised finance applications have shown that they can attract capital and provide value. While we’ve seen very strong growth, the size of the market is still tiny compared to the traditional financial space,” says Michael Weber, DIA’s Founder. “Products like DIAx enable safe and regulated investment access for capital to flow to the digital asset space. We are thrilled to collaborate with Morningstar Indexes to provide their benchmark expertise.”

“We are excited to work with DIA to help them deliver high quality and efficient tools for investors to access a broad range of markets, from established to emerging areas such as digital assets,” said Head of Morningstar Indexes Europe Tobias Sproehnle.

About DIA

DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source data and oracle platform for the DeFi ecosystem. DIA leverages crypto- economic incentives to drive supply, share and use transparent, crowd- verified price data and oracles on financial and digital assets.

Visit: https://www.diadata.org/

About Morningstar Indexes

Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors – and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Our rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips us to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles and strategies. From assessing risk and return with traditional benchmarks to helping investors effectively incorporate ESG objectives into their investment process, our range of index solutions spans an investment landscape as diverse as investors themselves. We help investors answer today’s increasingly complex questions so that they can more easily reach tomorrow’s goals.

Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.

Media Contact: Carl Bruns, carl.bruns@diadata.org

Website: https://www.diadata.org/