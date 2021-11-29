LPNY Applauds Niagara County’s Respect of Personal Responsibility in Declining to Impose Restrictions

Niagara County Clerks Office Source: Wikimedia Commons Becky Wydysh, Chairwoman of Niagara County Legislature LPNY Logo

Libertarian Party of New York praises Niagara County for not implementing any mandates in respecting individual choice over government edict.

To see Niagara County let individuals and businesses arbitrate risk as they see fit, and respect personal liberty and free-market choices, is refreshing.” — Cody Anderson