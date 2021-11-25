Rugged Phones Market Size Worth US$ 4,850.42 Million By 2028 | CAGR 7.5%: The Insight Partners

Developing Regions to Provide Growth Opportunities for Rugged phones Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Screen size, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 4,850.42 million by 2028 from US$ 2,918.66 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in: US$ 2,918.66 million in 2021

Market Size Value by: US$ 4,850.42 million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 175

No. Tables: 83

No. of Charts & Figures: 83

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type, Screen Size, and End-User and Geography

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The rugged phones market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growing trend of factory automation and digitalization across industries, rising investments in industrial development, and government expenditure in Asian countries such as China and India are a few of the key factors fueling the demand for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phones in the military & defense, commercial, and industrial sectors in APAC. Thus, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian countries are anticipated be the chief adopters of rugged phones in the coming years. Huge population growth; rising disposable income; growing urbanization & industrialization; high smartphone / mobile phone adoption; favorable government policies promoting industrial growth;, and high R&D investments, especially in mobile phone and communication technologies, are among the other key factors boosting the rugged phones market growth in APAC.

The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing & construction, and retail & warehousing among many others is increasing at an impressive pace. The enhanced safety features and robust design of rugged smartphones as well as feature phones that are designed specifically for task workforce that is engaged in challenging work environments, is driving their adoption over simple consumer grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communication between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in a range of challenging environments. Moreover, the increasing trend of digitalization across industries and advancements in communication technologies like 5G are expected to fuel the growth of rugged phones globally over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Rugged Phones Market

The COVID outbreak has affected a large number of businesses in North America, which are now facing financial and logistics challenges. Enterprises either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities to operate in accordance with the containment measures. Several countries across North America represent a major market for rugged phones owing to the presence of a strong military & defense, industrial, and government & public safety sectors.

Rugged Phones Market: Type

The global rugged phones market, by type, is bifurcated into semi-rugged and full rugged. The semi-rugged segment led the market in 2020 Semi-rugged phones are capable of handling tougher conditions than a consumer-grade phones; however, they are still not completely dustproof or waterproof. Many semi-rugged handhelds come with an IP rating of IP54, which signifies that the product is protected from extreme situations but lags protection against dust. Semi-rugged phones are resistant to light splashing, however, unable to bear immersion or jet sprays. In addition, few semi-rugged handhelds fulfill a few MIL-STD-810F standards, although not for immersion or dust. For instance, Nokia 3310 is a common and popular semi-rugged phone.

Rugged Phones Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blackview, Caterpillar, DOOGEE, OUKITEL, Juniper Systems Inc., AGM Mobile, Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone Mobile, Unitech, Zebra Technologies Corp., and Electronics Co., LTD. are among the key players in the global Rugged Phones market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Juniper Systems Limited declared its expansion into India through new partnership with Elkay India. Through this alliance, the companies are expected to address the need of surveying, industrial, and energy markets in India for data loggers and receivers working in harsh weather conditions.

In 2020, Borqs Technologies, Inc. formed a strategic partnership with Juniper Systems for a variety of mobile data collection applications in harsh and hazardous work environments.

