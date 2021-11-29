The Launch of ‘More Sausages’ – a Delightful Children’s Book for Dog Lovers
In all my years of volunteering at the Rescue Centre, I discovered that the quickest way to make friends with a dog was with a sausage.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arabella Bumfuzzle introduces a delightful new children's book 'More Sausages'.
Having spent many years volunteering in a Dog Rescue Centre, Arabella portrays the behaviour and possible thoughts experienced by the dogs through a series of entertaining happenings.
The book is set to become a firm favourite among dog and animal loving children and is aimed at those aged 6-9 years.
In addition, parents who are rescuing a dog for their family will benefit greatly from purchasing this book for the whole family to enjoy together. Helping understand what dogs have been through in the kennels before becoming a new member of the family is vital, and Arabella’s book words the encounter perfectly for a child to digest.
The story is based around a dog named Carter, only two years old. Carter's owners are becoming old, and are retreating to a retirement home where dogs are banned. The couple decide to give Carter reluctantly to a shelter. Here, the Collie learns the hardships of living there. Hungry, bored and homesick, a great deal of his time is spent performing for the public as they pass him by each day as he desperately tries to get a forever home.
The author knows the power of a sausage!
"In all my years of volunteering at the Rescue Centre, I discovered that the quickest way to make friends with a dog was with a sausage. I spent many happy days, just me and a dog, in a field with a ball and a bag of sausages. It was very rewarding knowing that by walking the dogs together and socialising them that you were helping them get a forever home.”
With this book comes another positive. With the sale of every book, a proportion of that profit is given to the Blue Cross. Cleverly written, ‘More Sausages’ is fun, packed with adventure, and provides an educational experience for children.
