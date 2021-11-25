Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the heavy and civil engineering construction market is expected to grow from $1.53 trillion in 2020 to $1.62 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.10 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Technological development was a driver of the heavy and civil engineering construction during the historic period.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market consists of sales of heavy and civil engineering construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake heavy and civil engineering construction projects (e.g., highways and dams), and by specialty trade contractors, whose primary activity is the production of a specific component for such projects. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, or maintenance and repairs. The sales revenues earned from construction projects involving water resources (e.g., dredging and land drainage) and projects involving open space improvement (e.g., parks and trails) are included in this market. Establishments whose primary activity is the subdivision of land into individual building lots usually perform various additional site-improvement activities (e.g., road building and utility line installation) and their sales revenues are included in this market.

Trends In The Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

The offshore productivity or the productivity of marine contractors has been increasing in recent years owing to better automation and monitoring technologies. This increase in productivity is seen particularly in dredging, land reclamation and offshore construction of oil platforms, and can be attributed to mechanical technology improvements, automation and better monitoring of offshore construction projects. For example, in Belgium, home to two of the world’s five biggest dredgers, marine contractors’ productivity gains have surpassed productivity figures for the entire building sector. DEME, a Belgian dredging company, is using modular build technique to build an 8.6 km-long quay in Singapore, using watertight concrete chambers made in a factory on land. Offshore productivity gains have significantly reduced dredging costs, thus making land reclamation more attractive. For instance, Major marine contractors include Jenkins Marine, Teignmouth Maritime Services and Edwards Diving Services.

Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Segments:

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is further segmented:

By Type: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

Subsegments Covered: Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction, Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction, Roads And Highways, Bridges And Tunnels, Other Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Marine And Ports Construction, Rail Road Construction, Sea Wall Construction, All Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Geography: The global heavy and civil engineering market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market.

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2021 provides heavy and civil engineering construction market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global heavy and civil engineering construction market, heavy and civil engineering construction market share, heavy and civil engineering construction market players, heavy and civil engineering construction market segments and geographies, heavy and civil engineering construction market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Organizations Covered: China Railway Group Ltd; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Croup ltd; Bechtel Corporation; Power Construction Corp Of China.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

